Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amaury DE FOVILLE
Ajouter
Amaury DE FOVILLE
nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Avant vente
Emboutissage
Key account manager
Entreprises
FAURECIA Automotive Seating
- Ingénieur Commercial Senior
nanterre
2011 - maintenant
SNOP
- Responsable Compte Clé / Key Account Manager
Villepinte
2009 - 2011
SNOP
- Chef de Projet Senior
Villepinte
2006 - 2009
SNOP
- Chef de Projet
Villepinte
2004 - 2006
SNOP
- Responsable du Plan Industriel et Commercial (PIC)
Villepinte
2001 - 2004
Formations
Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers
Lille
1996 - 2001
Lycée Saint Louis De Gonzague
Paris
1989 - 1996
BAC S
Classes Préparatoires et Lycée
Réseau
Georges TAGUAY
Georges TEIXEIRA
Guillaume DUCORNET
Henri DOISY
Julien VAN MOORLEGHEM
Martin BREUVART
Philippe PAUMIER
Rémi DE LA GORCE
Thibaut QUINTIN
Wei CAO