Amélie HAUTIN

London

Mes compétences :
Finance
SALESFORCE
SAP
Financial Analysis
Equity
Derivatives

Entreprises

  • Markit - Markit Product Specialist (Data Applications)

    London 2011 - maintenant - Act as the local product expert and liaison;
    - Provide level two support. Respond to inbound inquiries from clients, sales, trainers and client service team and respond in a timely manner;
    - Maintain a list of client requests and ensure they are part of the product roadmap;
    - Interacte with Markit product managers to implement brand new products (iBoxx indices, US ABS, PMI economics, CDS sensitivities, Evaluated Bonds...);
    - Assist product managers with writing requirements and specifications;
    - Work with product and technology during the development cycle for the Desktop and Excel plug-in; provide quality assurance testing;
    - Maintain repository of product specifications, documentation and procedures;
    - Provid clients, sales, trainers and client services information relating to new features, software changes and product announcements;
    - Track and report product bugs. Weekly reporting on open client issues;

  • Markit, New York - US/LatAm Dividend Research Team Co Manager, Assistant Vice President, Equities, (New York)

    2007 - 2011 - Clarified current dividend policy and provide a two-years forecast of future dividend for 300 companies (dividends cut market’s anticipacion of DOW CHEMICALS, ALCOA, NUCOR, DUPONT, CONSTELLATION ENERGY...);
    - Led financial and ratio analysis to understand cash use and internal growth strategy;
    - Applied corporate actions on stock and company level;
    - Managed project to grow our dividend forecasting coverage to Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 indices;
    - Worked on US Equity search for materials, utilities, and energy sectors;
    - Provided a report on the current subprime mortgage crisis;
    - Wrote a daily newsletter for our clients (sell side and buy side banks);
    - Responded to traders queries and provide detailed analysis in a timely manner.
    - Targeted prospects and customers need evaluation, meetings with BANK OF NEW YORK, BNP PARIBAS, and SOCIETE GENERAL;
    - Worked on business integration for Brazil, Mexico and Chile stocks, relationship with local stock exchanges, investor relations and quality checks definition;
    - Worked on Equity research by sector (utilities, materials, and energy) for Latin American countries.

  • Markit, London - Intern, Markit Reference Entity Database

    2007 - 2007 - Searched credit agreements on Security Exchange Commission for all Loans CDS partners
    - Set up a database on terms and conditions for Loans CDS and Credit Default Swap contracts

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën, United Kingdom, Coventry - Junior Financial Analyst, (SAP) Sales & Marketing, Finance Division:

    2005 - 2005 - Established an advertising and marketing budget with the Marketing Manager
    - Analysed differences between forecast and actual spend
    - Helped with month end reporting requirements (Journal, balance sheet, BW report...)
    - Set up an operational PowerPoint report to train employees in SAP software
    - Participated in an internal audit to reduce operating costs after the closure of the company’s Ryton plant

Formations

