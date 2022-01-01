Amélie HAUTIN

London2011 - maintenant- Act as the local product expert and liaison;
- Provide level two support. Respond to inbound inquiries from clients, sales, trainers and client service team and respond in a timely manner;
- Maintain a list of client requests and ensure they are part of the product roadmap;
- Interacte with Markit product managers to implement brand new products (iBoxx indices, US ABS, PMI economics, CDS sensitivities, Evaluated Bonds...);
- Assist product managers with writing requirements and specifications;
- Work with product and technology during the development cycle for the Desktop and Excel plug-in; provide quality assurance testing;
- Maintain repository of product specifications, documentation and procedures;
- Provid clients, sales, trainers and client services information relating to new features, software changes and product announcements;
- Track and report product bugs. Weekly reporting on open client issues;
Markit, New York
- US/LatAm Dividend Research Team Co Manager, Assistant Vice President, Equities, (New York)
2007 - 2011- Clarified current dividend policy and provide a two-years forecast of future dividend for 300 companies (dividends cut market’s anticipacion of DOW CHEMICALS, ALCOA, NUCOR, DUPONT, CONSTELLATION ENERGY...);
- Led financial and ratio analysis to understand cash use and internal growth strategy;
- Applied corporate actions on stock and company level;
- Managed project to grow our dividend forecasting coverage to Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 indices;
- Worked on US Equity search for materials, utilities, and energy sectors;
- Provided a report on the current subprime mortgage crisis;
- Wrote a daily newsletter for our clients (sell side and buy side banks);
- Responded to traders queries and provide detailed analysis in a timely manner.
- Targeted prospects and customers need evaluation, meetings with BANK OF NEW YORK, BNP PARIBAS, and SOCIETE GENERAL;
- Worked on business integration for Brazil, Mexico and Chile stocks, relationship with local stock exchanges, investor relations and quality checks definition;
- Worked on Equity research by sector (utilities, materials, and energy) for Latin American countries.
Markit, London
- Intern, Markit Reference Entity Database
2007 - 2007- Searched credit agreements on Security Exchange Commission for all Loans CDS partners
- Set up a database on terms and conditions for Loans CDS and Credit Default Swap contracts
2005 - 2005- Established an advertising and marketing budget with the Marketing Manager
- Analysed differences between forecast and actual spend
- Helped with month end reporting requirements (Journal, balance sheet, BW report...)
- Set up an operational PowerPoint report to train employees in SAP software
- Participated in an internal audit to reduce operating costs after the closure of the company’s Ryton plant