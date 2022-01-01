Menu

Amélie KERSALÉ

ANNECY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Annecy dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

En recheche active d'un poste dans le domaine de la supply chain, 8 ans d'expérience en tant que planner supply chain.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Chaine logistique
Planification
Logistique
Supply Chain
SAP PLM
SAP
Production Planning
New Product Introduction Planning
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Access
SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING
Sales Forecasting
ORLI
Project Management

Entreprises

  • MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP - Demand and supply planner

    2015 - maintenant * Consolider les prévisions des ventes de la marque Millet à l’aide d’un progiciel (Optimate).
    * Co-animer les réunions de cadrage des objectifs de ventes avec le directeur commercial afin de s’assurer que les prévisons de chaque zone sont en phase avec le budget.
    * Préparer les Business plans : analyser les prévisions de chaque produit, identifier les best-sellers et les annulations.
    * Elaborer un planning de production en fonction des prévisions de ventes pour chaque saison, en cohérence avec le budget d’achat, le niveau de stock, les contraintes de délais et de minimums des usines.
    * Elaborer les ordres d’achat à l’aide du logiciel 3P/SO et les communiquer aux approvisionneurs en relation avec les fournisseurs.
    * Suivre la production afin de garantir un niveau de service optimum. Communiquer au service client les éventuels retards et manques.

  • Millet Mountain Group - Supply and demand planner

    2015 - maintenant (4 ans) : Supply and demand planner textile Millet, CDI chez Millet Mountain Group, -------
    * Consolider les prévisions des ventes de la marque Millet à l'aide d'un progiciel (Optimate).
    * Co-animer les réunions de cadrage des objectifs de ventes avec le directeur commercial afin de s'assurer que les prévisons de chaque zone sont en phase avec le budget.
    * Préparer les Business plans : analyser les prévisions de chaque produit, identifier les best-sellers et les annulations.
    * Elaborer un planning de production en fonction des prévisions de ventes pour chaque saison, en cohérence avec le budget d'achat, le niveau de stock, les contraintes de délais et de minimums des usines.
    * Elaborer les ordres d'achat à l'aide du logiciel 3P/SO et les communiquer aux approvisionneurs en relation avec les fournisseurs.
    * Suivre la production afin de garantir un niveau de service optimum. Communiquer au service client les éventuels retards et manques.

  • Ericsson - Product Planner

    MASSY 2013 - 2014 New Product Introduction Planning : Elaborer le plan d'actions pour le développement des prototypes jusqu'à la phase de
    maturité et veiller à son exécution.
    * Suivre l'avancement des lots, communiquer le plan prévisionnel établi aux collaborateurs, livrer les clients. ;
    * Participer activement aux réunions hebdomadaires entre tous les membres du projet pour suivre les actions en cours et
    revoir les objectifs.
    * Elaborer le plan de prévisions pour chaque étape de production et le communiquer aux fournisseurs. ;
    * Fournir le matériel et les données nécessaires aux usines sous-traitantes pour permettre la réalisation des actions dans
    les délais prévus.

    Production Planning : Gérer la planification de produits matures le long de la supply chain (de la fabrication jusqu'à la livraison
    aux clients).
    * Elaborer un plan de production mensuel en tenant compte de la demande des clients, des contraintes de capacité, de la
    stratégie managériale et financière et la politique de stock.
    * Ajuster le plan chaque semaine et suivre quotidiennement l'avancée de la production en assurant la traçabilité des lots
    non conformes.
    * Dresser le plan pour chaque usine toutes les semaines et créer les commandes de matériel aux fournisseurs. ;
    * Confirmer les commandes et s'assurer de la livraison des pièces aux clients en temps voulu. ;
    * Participer aux réunions sur le suivi des actions à prendre afin d'améliorer le fonctionnement de la chaîne
    d'approvisionnement : anticiper les éventuels problèmes et limiter leurs impacts sur la supply chain.

  • Ericsson - Product Planner

    MASSY 2013 - 2014 (13 mois) : * New Product Introduction Planning : Elaborer le plan d'actions pour le développement des prototypes jusqu'à la phase de maturité et veiller à son exécution.
    * Production Planning : Gérer la planification de produits matures de la fabrication jusqu'à la livraison aux clients.
    Elaborer un plan de production mensuel en tenant compte de la demande des clients, des contraintes de capacité, de la stratégie managériale et financière et de la politique de stock.

  • ST Microelectronics - Production Planner

    2013 - 2013 * Gérer un portefeuille produit en contrôlant le suivi de la production back-end. ;
    * Dresser le plan back-end et le réajuster si besoin de façon à assurer la disponibilité des produits. ;
    * Confirmer les commandes, répondre aux clients dans les 48h pour respecter les indicateurs de satisfaction.

  • ST Microelectronics - Production Planner

    2013 - 2013 (3 mois): * Gérer un portefeuille produit en contrôlant le suivi de la production back-end.
    * Dresser le plan back-end et le réajuster si besoin de façon à assurer la disponibilité des produits.
    * Confirmer les commandes, répondre aux clients dans les 48h pour respecter les indicateurs de satisfaction.

  • ST Ericsson - Production Planner

    GRENOBLE 2011 - 2013 : Production Planner, Alternance chez ST Ericsson (stage puis apprentissage),
    * Lancer la production de puces électroniques en diffusion et à l'assemblage, négocier les quantités à produire. ;
    * Réajuster le plan chaque semaine et le consolider chaque mois à plus long terme. ;
    * Faire transiter les lots entre les usines, anticiper les retards de livraison et confirmer les commandes. ;
    * Gestion de projet : participer à des projets pour améliorer l'efficacité du fonctionnement de la supply chain.

  • ST Ericsson - Production Planner, Alternance

    GRENOBLE 2011 - 2013 (2 ans) : * Lancer la production de puces électroniques en diffusion et à l'assemblage, négocier les quantités à produire.
    * Réajuster le plan chaque semaine et le consolider chaque mois à plus long terme.
    * Faire transiter les lots entre les usines, anticiper les retards de livraison et confirmer les commandes.
    * Gestion de projet : participer à des projets pour améliorer l'efficacité du fonctionnement de la supply chain.

Formations

Réseau