Amelie LAVIE

Suresnes

En résumé

Communication expert thanks to a multi environment experience (Luxury, Health, Consumer goods).
Story teller driving meaningfull awarness strategies achieving to onboard both employees and final clients.
Actor of Communication business tranformation, I believe that Communication and Engagement are now becoming a source of profits thanks to digital tools and a close monitoring of KPIs.
Currently working with C-suite, Key Opinion Leaders, Influencers, and Journalists.
Strong marketing professional skills in PR, Management, Marketing and Strategy.

Mes compétences :
Luxe
Communication
Marketing
Internet
Adobe Photoshop
Community management
Relations Publiques
Blogging
Dynamisme
Web
Cosmétique
Communication 360
Client journey
Activation digitale
Planning stratégique
Gestion de la réputation
Relations Presse
Influence
C-suite management
Communication corporate
Gestion de KOL
Stratégie digitale
Communication externe
Communication interne
Management
Communication de crise
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Philips - Responsable Communication

    Suresnes 2015 - maintenant Target : Make Philips credible in France as top leading Healthtech brand to boost capabilities in order to sell premium solutions.

    Mission: Lead of four integrated communication areas for the Philips Brand in France:
    1- Off/on- line press & public relations + events
    2- Corporate Communicaion + CSR (Fondation Philips)
    3- Internal Communication
    4- Tradeshow and congress

    Management: Leading a team of 3 members

    Results:
    Philips is the most trustable company (OpinionWay)
    AVE: + 5pt vs 18 – OTS: + 15pts vs 18 (Kantar)

    Capabilities : Leadership, Strategic Planing, Management, Corportate Communication, Crisis Communication, C-suite Management, Press, influencers and KOL management, content production

  • Beauté Prestige International - Responsable Relations Publiques Internationales

    2011 - 2015 Target: Boost world wild visibility of Jean-Paul Gaultier and Alaïa through a consumer centric strategy.

    Mission: head of international and Travel Retail PR and PR 2.0 for 35 markets
    - Brand equity construction
    - RP, RP2.0 and Travel Retail strategy implementation
    - Building and Management of Internal Communication plan
    - Production of guidances and relevant tools for markets
    - Events: Organization of Intl Pr launches in Paris, support of local initaitives
    - Performance tracker: implementation of DMR for 10 major markets

    Best achievment: launch of Alaïa first fragrance

    Results: JPG Share of voice: +22pts 15 vs 11 (DMR)

    Capabilities: Coordination, VIP management, Large scale event organization, Agency briefing, Budget followup, International leadership, 360° Activation plan

  • Parfums Serge Lutens - Shiseido - Chargée de communication

    2002 - 2011 Communication print and web
    Community Management
    Media planning
    Event Organization

Formations

Réseau