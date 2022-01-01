Amélie WATRELOS-MARCHE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Having a strong background implementing development strategies, I am able to build and mobilize highly effective tourism & hospitality partnerships that encouraged profit achievements.
Abilities in :
- Optimizing brand values & performances
- Ensuring market goals are achieved for all objectives
- Establishing internal & external Partner/Customer Relationship
- Working in cross-functional teams
Mes compétences :
Bilingue espagnol/ anglais courant
Product Manager
Management
Tourisme
International
Marketing
CRM
Hôtellerie
Project Manager
Relation Client