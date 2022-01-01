Amélie WATRELOS-MARCHE

Menu

En résumé

Having a strong background implementing development strategies, I am able to build and mobilize highly effective tourism & hospitality partnerships that encouraged profit achievements.

Abilities in :
- Optimizing brand values & performances
- Ensuring market goals are achieved for all objectives
- Establishing internal & external Partner/Customer Relationship
- Working in cross-functional teams

Mes compétences :
Bilingue espagnol/ anglais courant
Product Manager
Management
Tourisme
International
Marketing
CRM
Hôtellerie
Project Manager
Relation Client

Entreprises

  • INTERHOME - Purchaser - Developper France

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant - I actively work on building new partnerships (REA, direct hosts...) in France
    - I assist on the implementation of global initiatives locally, by giving a feasibility assessment based on local knowledge, localizing the content and reporting on progress to global lead for the initiative
    - I explore and lead business development opportunities
    - I execute tactical initiatives based on the priority set by the Country Manager
    Turnover 181M CHF, 336 employees, 535 000 customers

  • V.A.L.U.E - Marketing Product Manager

    2011 - 2011 I developed and implemented strategies to maximize revenues and profitability

  • MARSANS-TRANSTOURS - International Marketing & Communication Manager

    2009 - 2010 I managed the sales & marketing activities. Average budget 3M€
    Turnover 105M€, 100 employees, 100 000 customers

  • MARSANS-TRANSTOURS - Junior product manager Eastern Europe/The Mediterranean

    2008 - 2009 I managed a 5-product portfolio (week-end, city break, round trip, tailor-made trip, christmas eve)
    Turnover 105M€, 100 employees, 100 000 customers

  • TOP OF TRAVEL - Junior product manager Islands/Europe/Middle-East

    2007 - 2008 I contributed to the growth of the brand portfolio (tailor-made holidays, road trip, guided tour, customized package)
    Turnover 37.6M€ + 34% N-1, 40 employees, 50 000 customers

  • LILLE3000 - Marketing & Tourism Development Coordinator

    2005 - 2007 I developed and coordinated a calendar of marketing activity and managed the production of campaigns
    Budget 9.5M€, 30 employees, 1 million visitors for the “Bombaysers from Lille” project

Formations

  • GROUPE PGSM (Paris)

    Paris maintenant

  • ESG

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Marketing Management Tourism & Hospitality

    MBA MMTH

  • Institut Catholique De Lille (Lille)

    Lille 2004 - 2005 MASTER International Marketing & Negotiation

  • Institut Catholique De Lille (Lille)

    Lille 2001 - 2004 3rd degree in Foreign Languages with Business

    2004 - SPAIN Herrera CEU University, Elche
    2003 - UKRAINE HYA University, Kharkov
    2001 - USA Echo Lake Southwoods, Paradox - New York

Réseau