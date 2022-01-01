Amelle AICHE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Summary of qualifications:
- Master’s Degree in Business Intelligence : native French speaker and fluent in English.
- Expert in handling digital platforms and entertain communities :
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google+, LinkedIn, Instagram, Vine, Tumblr, Snapchat
- Creating innovative ideas that bridge mobile, social, email, e-commerce and digital ads
- Ability to learn new industries and new business types quickly and produce reports
- Strong interpersonal and managerial skills : team player and problem solver
- Developing, testing, launching and adapting strategic engagement initiatives
- Team leader background, able to manage competitive deadlines in a fast paced environment
- Capacity to implement online strategies to create interactions between online communities
- High levels of integrity, autonomy and self-motivation
- Outstanding ability to think creatively and resolve problems
Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Créativité
E-Marketing
Veille stratégique
Knowledge Management
Ereputation
Marketing
Blogging
Réseau
Web