Amelle AICHE

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Summary of qualifications:

- Master’s Degree in Business Intelligence : native French speaker and fluent in English.
- Expert in handling digital platforms and entertain communities :
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google+, LinkedIn, Instagram, Vine, Tumblr, Snapchat
- Creating innovative ideas that bridge mobile, social, email, e-commerce and digital ads
- Ability to learn new industries and new business types quickly and produce reports
- Strong interpersonal and managerial skills : team player and problem solver
- Developing, testing, launching and adapting strategic engagement initiatives
- Team leader background, able to manage competitive deadlines in a fast paced environment
- Capacity to implement online strategies to create interactions between online communities
- High levels of integrity, autonomy and self-motivation
- Outstanding ability to think creatively and resolve problems


Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Créativité
E-Marketing
Veille stratégique
Knowledge Management
Ereputation
Marketing
Blogging
Réseau
Web

Entreprises

  • Association Mètis : Réseau des Anciens - Community Manager

    maintenant Community Manager: prise en charge du compte Twitter

  • Service Communication ICOMTEC - Community Management et Stratégie Web

    maintenant Veille Stratégique et Concurrentielle, Community Management

  • Parakite Interactive - Chef de projet digital

    2014 - 2014 - Daily management of all social media channels and interacting with target audiences
    - Monitoring website and marketing channel performance via Google Analytics
    - Producing press release, running direct email promotions and handling company’s twitter account
    - Producing campaign reports, competitor analysis and benchmarking about Mobile App Market

  • Silicon Village - Chef de projet web / Community Manager

    Saint Denis 2012 - 2012 • Creating promotion campaign on Google Adwords and FacebookAds
    • Monitoring website and marketing performance via Google Analytics and other metrics tools
    • Gather requirements to develop detailed project plans and project estimations to task level
    • Generate weekly and monthly client reporting for all major metrics and revenue tracking

  • Groupe La Poste - Gestion des connaissances auprès du pôle Innovation

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2011 - 2011

  • ICOMTEC - Future diplômée

    2010 - 2012 Master Professionnel Intelligence Economique et Communication Stratégique
    E-reptation et stratégie Web

Formations

Réseau