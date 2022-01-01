Amelle AICHE

Summary of qualifications:



- Master’s Degree in Business Intelligence : native French speaker and fluent in English.

- Expert in handling digital platforms and entertain communities :

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google+, LinkedIn, Instagram, Vine, Tumblr, Snapchat

- Creating innovative ideas that bridge mobile, social, email, e-commerce and digital ads

- Ability to learn new industries and new business types quickly and produce reports

- Strong interpersonal and managerial skills : team player and problem solver

- Developing, testing, launching and adapting strategic engagement initiatives

- Team leader background, able to manage competitive deadlines in a fast paced environment

- Capacity to implement online strategies to create interactions between online communities

- High levels of integrity, autonomy and self-motivation

- Outstanding ability to think creatively and resolve problems





Mes compétences :

Business Intelligence

Créativité

E-Marketing

Veille stratégique

Knowledge Management

Ereputation

Marketing

Blogging

Réseau

Web