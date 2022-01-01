Menu

Ameni RJEB

HACHED, KALAA KEBIRA

En résumé

I am looking for an environment in which I can express my full potential in Textile engineering. During my previous intership experiences, not only have I demonstrated that I am able to accurately interpret and satisfy the needs, but also that I am creative and resourceful in generating new ideas and solving problems. I am also able to work under pressure and meet all deadlines. I easily adapt to a new environment and work equally well independently or as part of a team

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Movie Maker
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
JavaScript
Java
HTML
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • CHIMITEX PLUS - Stagiaire

    2017 - 2017 Stage technicien au sein de l'entreprise CHIMITEX spécialisée dans la chimie pour traitement des textiles et travaille principalement avec les sociétés de délavage, de traitements spéciaux ainsi que l’ennoblissement des textiles.

    Laboratoire: Service de développement dans le domaine de finissage (teinture et traitement spéciaux).

    Sujet: "Recherche de l'équivalent du noir du concurrent" qui comporte différents phases:
    -Etude de dégradation des différents Noirs de Chimitex et ceux du concurrent.
    -Tests de rongeabilité.
    -Lecture et comparaison des résultats avec le Spectrocolorimètre.
    -Correction des résultats trouvés à partir de Datamatch (corriger les nuances par rapport au standard des colorants de Chimitex).
    Appareils utilisés: AHIBAS et machine semi-industrielle TS1.

  • SITEX Sousse - Stagiaire (stage d'initiation)

    2016 - 2016 stage d'initiation au sein de l'entreprise SITEX Sousse spécialisée dans le domaine de filature.

    -Laboratoire de contrôle de matière première: maîtrise des différentes machines ( USTER AFIS (ADVANCED FIBER INFORMATION SYSTEM) et USTER HVI (High volume Instrument) et MDTA (Micro DustTrush Analyser) ) ayant différentes fonctions afin de bien analyser les propriétés et les caractéristiques des balles de coton pour les préparer à la production.

    -Départements production: suivie de flux de matiere dès l'ouvraison jusqu'a filage selon deux procedures: Grosse et Petite preparation.

    La grosse préparation: Les brises balles (Blendomat), Détecteur des corps métalliques, Pré-nettoyeuse UNI Clean B11 (REITER), Séparateur des corps lourds SEPAROMAT ASTA, Condenseur LVSA, Détecteur des impuretés : JOSSI, Les multi mélangeuses MPM, Nettoyeuse CLEANOMAT CVT4, Dépoussiéreuse : DUSTEX DX 385

    La petite préparation: Cardage, Etirage, Le peignage, Affinage,filage, OPEN-END, bobinage : AUTOCONER, vaporisage, Retordage et Ourdissage.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieur De Monastir (Monastir)

    Monastir 2016 - maintenant diplôme d'ingénieurs

    Projets académiques :
    2016: Mini-projet : Sujet de recherche "matériels de tricotage"
    2017: projet fin d’année : “Tableau de bord d’une entreprise“

  • Essths (Sousse)

    Sousse 2013 - 2015 Diplôme de Concours

    Diplôme de Concours d'accès aux écoles d'ingénieur
    * ​​spécialité: physique-chimie

Réseau