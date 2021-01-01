Retail
Connexion
Amira HASSEN
Ajouter
Amira HASSEN
Auchan
Manager commerce Poissonnerie
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
Auchan
- Manager commerce Poissonnerie
Commercial | Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2015 - maintenant
Marionnaud
- Assistante de manager
Paris
2014 - 2015
ECEMA LYON, Ecole Supérieure Européenne De Management Par Alternance
Lyon
2016 - 2018
Master manager des organisations
IAE - Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3
Lyon
2015 - 2016
Licence professionnelle DISTRISUP - Manager de rayon
ECOLE PEYREFITTE
Lyon
2013 - 2015
BTS Métiers de l'esthetique, cosmetique et parfumerie - Management
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2011 - 2013
DUT techniques de commercialisation
Emmanuelle ETOH
Ender S.
Laetitia TUSCELLO
Laetitia VARELA
Ludovic GIULIANI
Patrick PEYSSON
Yvan RIOCREUX-REIS