Menu

Amira HASSEN

  • Auchan
  • Manager commerce Poissonnerie

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Auchan - Manager commerce Poissonnerie

    Commercial | Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2015 - maintenant

  • Marionnaud - Assistante de manager

    Paris 2014 - 2015

Formations

Réseau