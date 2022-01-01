Retail
André GUILLAUME
André GUILLAUME
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
Infolight
- Chef d'entreprise
1999 - maintenant
ICDS
- Chef d'entreprise
1981 - 1998
Formations
IBM (Val De Fontenay)
Val De Fontenay
1982 - 1982
Analyste programmeur RPG400
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
1981 - 1982
Lycée Roger Verlomme (Paris)
Paris
1978 - 1981
Lycée Victor Duruy
Paris
1973 - 1978
Réseau
Daphnis FOURNIER
Erwan BREBEL
Farooq MOHAMMAD
José VASQUES
Manuel FERREIRA
Marion PLET
Riche STEPHANE
