Andre PONTON

OBJECTIVES



To be a leading member of an innovative, customer-driven management team to generate significant growth of a high technology activity thru a senior management position in a Sales and Business Development role in a fast growing and agile company with challenging and ambitious business plan.





SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS



· 15 years experience in various professional positions

Ø R&D: Program Director, Wireless Chipset, 2 years

Ø General Management: Deputy of the Chief Executive Officer, 3 years

Ø Sales and Marketing: From Field to Management Positions, 7 years

Ø Operations: Product Engineer for semiconductor memories, 3 years

· Rapid career evolution: 5 positions in 15 years, each with increased responsibilities

· Experience in multicultural environment (North America, China, India and Europe), multi-site operation and fast paced start-up like company with proven track records based on personal Accountability, Customer Focus, Team Player attitude, Drive for Results, Business Acumen, Flexibility.



Mes compétences :

Business development

Grands comptes