André REFALO
André REFALO
BOURG EN BRESSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Commercial b to b
Management
Management commercial
Entreprises
CODEP
- Directeur Commercial
1990 - maintenant
CGE DISTRIBUTION
- CHEF D'AGENCE
1972 - 1990
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
1969 - 1971
Génie Electrotechnique
Réseau
Antoine MARZIO
Ctp01 : COMPÉTENCES EN TEMPS PARTAGÉ DE L'AIN
Daniel DUCRAY
Frédéric COLLIN
Guy SANGLA
Luc BERTIER
Pascal GUTTON
Serge VEYSSET
Sylvain LIMAGNE
Vincent BASQUIN