Andre SPRINGER

- Acquired a strong, various and international senior management experience in IT sector and familiar with all relevant aspects from a contractual, commercial, financial, and SOX compliance perspective.

- Personal strengths include the ability to work across multiple functions and cultures, leading and developing teams; a results-orientated, enthusiastic, high achiever with excellent communication skills. Extensive experience of driving change, leading large, cross-border teams. Good business sense

- A consistent record of making significant improvements to organisational productivity and profitability and improving processes across diverse operations and locations, which includes Shared Services Center.

- Focused on the development of individuals and teams



Specialties:- Management, Leading Change, Contract Management, Commercial/Business acumen, Complex Deal Structuring, Leadership, Organisational change, Coaching, Familiar with international environments.

- Worked in complex environment : fast moving, time pressure, integration of acquired companies and team spread between various locations (including SSC')

- Change management within large, global organizations; planning (strategies and tactics); productivity improvements through process re-engineering.