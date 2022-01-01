Andre SPRINGER

Menu

En résumé

- Acquired a strong, various and international senior management experience in IT sector and familiar with all relevant aspects from a contractual, commercial, financial, and SOX compliance perspective.
- Personal strengths include the ability to work across multiple functions and cultures, leading and developing teams; a results-orientated, enthusiastic, high achiever with excellent communication skills. Extensive experience of driving change, leading large, cross-border teams. Good business sense
- A consistent record of making significant improvements to organisational productivity and profitability and improving processes across diverse operations and locations, which includes Shared Services Center.
- Focused on the development of individuals and teams

Specialties:- Management, Leading Change, Contract Management, Commercial/Business acumen, Complex Deal Structuring, Leadership, Organisational change, Coaching, Familiar with international environments.
- Worked in complex environment : fast moving, time pressure, integration of acquired companies and team spread between various locations (including SSC')
- Change management within large, global organizations; planning (strategies and tactics); productivity improvements through process re-engineering.

Entreprises

  • Dassault Systemes - Senior Director, Sales Business Administration EMEA

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - maintenant - Responsible for approving and processing customer & partner orders in compliance with external regulation and internal policies
    - Contributes to Order To Cash Process (OTC), Policy and Tool definition, improvement and optimization
    - Trains and Coaches Sales Team on OTC Process, Policy and Tool, when needed
    - Iintegers acquired companies to the Sales Business Administration platform
    - Manages the Emea Key Management Center ensuring key issuance in compliance with contracts, policies and business practices
    - Supports Sales Teams in the negotiation of non standard contracts

  • Oracle - Emea VP Contract

    Colombes 2010 - 2011 Responsible for a 300+ employees EMEA organization across 33 countries, 23 languages, supporting 5 separate lines of business and serving more than 3000 sales representatives with contract management, structure and negotiation expertise.
    • Responsible for EMEA Contract to enable and enhance Oracle’s market strategy by supporting Sales and providing prudent control and governance to protect Oracle’s assets, overseeing over $ 4.2b in hw and sw business, while managing an operating budget of $ 25m
     - Optimized resource allocation between countries and our Shared Services Center based in Bucharest to improve efficiency and effectiveness
     - Successfully integrated hardware business consequent to the Sun acquisition lowering the initial budget from an headcount and cost perspective
     - Developed a new Commercial Contract career path to support the growing changes and focus for local people on complex and high value transactions
     - Implemented a “Coffee Press” program that drove activities to our shared services center from our local teams, and onwards to automation in line with our mantra (Simplify, Standardize, Centralize and Automate). Developed and grew the Shared Services Center from # 100 heads in May 2010 to approx. 150 heads supporting 80% of contract drafting while flattening the local headcount
    • Represent EMEA Region in the Global Contract Leadership board.

  • Oracle - France, Benelux, Nordics and Mea Contract Director

    Colombes 2002 - 2009 • Responsible for providing our customers with professional contracting services (License & Services in an efficient and transparent process to maximise revenue recognition in full respect of Oracle’s Business Practices and Revenue Recognition policy
    • Developed and managed an organization of 13 contract professionals at the start to end up to an organization of 35+ contract professionals (6 managers) as I expanded my responsibility from France only (for 4 years) to Benelux (June 2006), Nordics (June 2008) and MEA (March 2009).
     - Transitioned organization from a 100% local sales administration department to an organization of contract professionals based in countries and in our Shared Services Center
     - Revisit all the activities and job descriptions in order to clarify tasks and roles
     - Ensure successful integration of Oracles acquisition strategy with 65+ acquisitions in 7 years.
    • Represent the region to the Emea Contract Leadership board.
    • Train our Sales force on our business practices, contract pactices and revenue recognition rules
    • Occasionally involved in deal negotiation with strategic customers
    • Frequent speaker at customer conference (Cigref)

  • Oracle - France Business Planning Director

    Colombes 1998 - 2002 - Specifically responsible for License reporting (including budget, forecast) for France & MEA
    • Responsible for country budget preparation and monthly forecast in coordination with the Emea Line of Business’s Business Analysts (Lob) and Lob’s Directors (4 operational Lob’s, Revenue = € 350 M, 1200 heads).
    - Developed a Country Management Pack published on a monthly basis
     - Continuoulsy investigate for “new technics” such as Balanced Score Card, Activity Based Costing to develop business planning awareness
    • Direct Management of 7 business analysts
    • Contribute to the sales activity by demoing our products to customer/prospect
    • Frequent speaker at DFCG forum

  • Nielsen - Sales Administration Director & Category Analyst

    New York 1995 - 1997 Responsible for managing client contracts and sales representatives’ performance evaluation
    • France project leader for a customer database implementation in coordination with Emea team.
    • Responsible for sales budget preparation and monthly forecast in coordination with Sales Directors.
    • European Health & Beauty Care Category Analyst (revenue exceeding $ 110 Million for EMEA region) with an active role in the strategy preparation, implementation and reporting

  • Nielsen - Business Planning manager

    New York 1991 - 1995 • Responsible for long range plan preparation, budget, and monthly forecast in coordination with the executive committee (€ 75 M Revenue , 700 associates).
    • Responsible for the reporting to the European headquarter
    • Provided a foundation for a turnaround of the company’s performance from an operating income loss of € 4.5 M in 1992 to a profit of € 11.0 M.
    - Active role in European task forces on cost accounting and implementation of new tools resulting in a substantial improvement of the accuracy and reliability, facilitating the strategic decisions
    - Implementation of a new Management Information System which provided an extensive set of reports to better manage sales performance and contributed to identify revenue opportunities
     - Simplification of tasks and rebuilding the business analysts team into a more efficient team resulting in a headcount reduction from 8 people to 5 while improving quality

  • Nielsen - Business Analyst of Field Department

    New York 1988 - 1991 -• France coordinator for the hand held terminals implementation including reporting to the European headquarter
    • Business Analyst of the “Field” department (250 associates, € 10.5 M expenses, 5 regional offices)
    • Active role in global productivity improvement.
    - Design, development and implementation of a performance appraisal system for field rep’s
     - Budget and monthly forecasts preparation, design and implementation of dashboards facilitating business decisions and actions

  • Unilever - Commercial Factory manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 1987 - 1988 . Management of 15 accountants, responsible for factory accounting
    • Active involvement in the new products launch process, in permanent contact with the marketing team to evaluate the actions to be taken in order to reduce the costs and leverage each product profit contribution

  • Unilever - Project Leader

    Rueil-Malmaison 1985 - 1987 - Project leader in the E.D.P. department directly responsible for accounting oriented projects.
    • Responsible for PC training

  • CSEE - Junior Business Analyst

    Paris 1983 - 1985 Active involvement in the financial planning implementation including Design and implementation of adhoc management tables, writing the specifications book to select the adhoc decisional tool and Implementation of the selected solution

Formations

Réseau