Andrei LUCEC

* 17 ans d’expérience en IT, dont plus de 15 en structures EMEA ou Europe

* management opérationnel & d'astreinte(30 personnes, 15 pays, planning, budgets)

* manager IT certifié ITIL; environnement cloud privé, Microsoft, Citrix



* centres d'expertise:

- management support niveau 2/3

- création de centre production/support Europe/EMEA (25/10 personnes)

- création support niveau 1 Europe en near shore

- déménagement et consolidation salle serveurs

- projets de transition (consolidation support IT, migration sites/environnements IT)



* responsable sécurité et salle serveurs (PRA-DRP/BC)

* création SLA/OLA & Service Catalogue

* responsable Service Delivery



Mes compétences :

ITIL V2

ISO 27000

ISO 20000

Process

ITIL

Manager

PRA

SLA

Data centre

Pilotage d'activité

Stratégie IT

Pilotage de la performance

Gestion de projets internationaux

transition/transformation IT