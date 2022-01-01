Menu

Andrei LUCEC

Paris

En résumé

* 17 ans d’expérience en IT, dont plus de 15 en structures EMEA ou Europe
* management opérationnel & d'astreinte(30 personnes, 15 pays, planning, budgets)
* manager IT certifié ITIL; environnement cloud privé, Microsoft, Citrix

* centres d'expertise:
- management support niveau 2/3
- création de centre production/support Europe/EMEA (25/10 personnes)
- création support niveau 1 Europe en near shore
- déménagement et consolidation salle serveurs
- projets de transition (consolidation support IT, migration sites/environnements IT)

* responsable sécurité et salle serveurs (PRA-DRP/BC)
* création SLA/OLA & Service Catalogue
* responsable Service Delivery

Mes compétences :
ITIL V2
ISO 27000
ISO 20000
Process
ITIL
Manager
PRA
SLA
Data centre
Pilotage d'activité
Stratégie IT
Pilotage de la performance
Gestion de projets internationaux
transition/transformation IT

Entreprises

  • Acticall - Senior Manager - IT Operations EMEA

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Michael Page - Client Infrastructure Manager - Europe

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2015 - 2016

  • Michael Page - IT Service Manager Europe

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - 2015

  • Michael Page EDP - Quality Manager, Europe Data Centre

    2008 - 2013 implémentation data centre en tant que fournisseur de services

  • Atos Origin DIV4 Finances - Chef de Projet - Change Manager

    2008 - 2008

  • Diebold Inc. - EMEA Training Manager

    Guyancourt 2006 - 2008 - Supervise la création, la livraison, la pertinence et la conformité de toutes les formations techniques de la région EMEA
    - Répond à des objectifs mesurables en terme de volume et de qualité des prestations
    - maintient un contact privilégié avec les départements ingénierie, marketing, support ainsi que les directeurs et les vice-présidents de la région
    - Administrateur EMEA du système d’information de gestion de la formation

  • Diebold Inc. - Chef d'equipe

    Guyancourt 2004 - 2006 - Représentant unique de la région EMEA pour la fonction formation technique
    - Formateur principal, chargé de la certification et de l’audit de nouveaux formateurs
    - Responsable de la création, de la validation et de la mise à jour des supports de formation
    - Gérant de la communication interne régulière

  • Diebold Inc. - Ingénieur support technique GAB /DAB

    Guyancourt 2001 - 2004 - Préparation et formation des ingénieurs et spécialistes en dépannage de distributeurs des billets Diebold Opteva (plus de 600 personnes – 53 pays)
    - Participation directe au support technique EMEA – certification des outils de test, traitement des appels, amélioration du matériel
    - Intervention sur site en cas de besoin particulier

Formations

  • Université Polytechnique De Bucarest (Bucarest)

    Bucarest 1999 - 2000 Master of Business Administration

    MBA - Etudes économiques en anglais

  • Université Polytechnique De Bucarest - Faculté D’Automatique Et Ordinateurs (1997) UPB (Bucarest)

    Bucarest 1993 - 1998 Programmation des microprocesseurs

    Programmtion des microprocesseurs

Réseau