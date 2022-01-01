Andrei LUCEC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Courbevoie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
* 17 ans d’expérience en IT, dont plus de 15 en structures EMEA ou Europe
* management opérationnel & d'astreinte(30 personnes, 15 pays, planning, budgets)
* manager IT certifié ITIL; environnement cloud privé, Microsoft, Citrix
* centres d'expertise:
- management support niveau 2/3
- création de centre production/support Europe/EMEA (25/10 personnes)
- création support niveau 1 Europe en near shore
- déménagement et consolidation salle serveurs
- projets de transition (consolidation support IT, migration sites/environnements IT)
* responsable sécurité et salle serveurs (PRA-DRP/BC)
* création SLA/OLA & Service Catalogue
* responsable Service Delivery
Mes compétences :
ITIL V2
ISO 27000
ISO 20000
Process
ITIL
Manager
PRA
SLA
Data centre
Pilotage d'activité
Stratégie IT
Pilotage de la performance
Gestion de projets internationaux
transition/transformation IT