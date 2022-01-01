Menu

Andres SANCHEZ

NANTES

En résumé

Une activité professionnelle orientée à la programmation, à la conception,la recherche, la réalisation et la réception de bâtiments et d'espaces publics dans le cadre d'un développement durable. L'accent est mis sur l'interaction bâtiment-climat avec un souci d'optimisation énergétique et de prise en compte des exigences environnementales

A professional activity focus on the planning, design, production and research of architectural projects in a sustainable approach. The methodology and conceptual base of my professional activity are the synergies between the project, the weather, the energetic optimization and the environmental requirements of respectful projects with the environment, with the social, economic and cultural context.

Mes compétences :
Bioclimatic design
Develop community space
Développement durable

Entreprises

  • CERMA Centre for Methodological Research in Architecture - Architecte

    2013 - 2014 Laboratory Architectural an Urban Ambient Environment Nantes, France

    Research:
    1. Sustainable rehabilitation of informal settlements
    Nantes - Bogota
    January – September 2013

    2. The path of the water: Practices around urban water supply
    Nantes - Mumbai
    November 2013 – August 2014

  • Arbiteq - Architecte

    2009 - 2010 Design and construction of architectural projects

  • Constructora Colpatria - Architecte

    2008 - 2009 Construction Special Projects

  • Arquitecture and Bioclimatic - Architecte- Technical Studies

    2007 - 2007 Simulation of natural lighting and bioclimatic design strategies

Formations

  • Laboratoire De Recherche CERMA (Nantes)

    Nantes 2013 - 2013 Workshop Computer Tools for bioclimatic design of urban spaces

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Architecture De Nantes (ENSAN)

    Nantes 2013 - 2014

  • Auroville Earth Institute UNESCO Chair Earthen (Auroville)

    Auroville 2013 - 2013 Intensive Course: Compressed Stabilized Earth Blocks

  • Université Catholique De Louvain (UCL) (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2012 - 2013 Executive Master in Architecture and Sustainable Development

  • Pontificia Universidad Javeriana (Bogota)

    Bogota 2007 - 2007 Architecture Bioclimatic

  • Universidad Piloto De Colombia (Bogota)

    Bogota 2000 - 2005 Architecture

