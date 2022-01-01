Andres SANCHEZ

Une activité professionnelle orientée à la programmation, à la conception,la recherche, la réalisation et la réception de bâtiments et d'espaces publics dans le cadre d'un développement durable. L'accent est mis sur l'interaction bâtiment-climat avec un souci d'optimisation énergétique et de prise en compte des exigences environnementales



A professional activity focus on the planning, design, production and research of architectural projects in a sustainable approach. The methodology and conceptual base of my professional activity are the synergies between the project, the weather, the energetic optimization and the environmental requirements of respectful projects with the environment, with the social, economic and cultural context.



Mes compétences :

Bioclimatic design

Develop community space

Développement durable