Andrew BROWN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am an experienced Learning and Development manager who is passionate about developing people and committed to the reality that individuals are at the core of every successful organisation. I manifest this conviction by designing impactful global learning and talent development solutions, in-line with business needs, to grow and retain talent. With achievements in both a market leading multi-national and top-ranking higher education institutions, I translate strategic vision into concrete initiatives, processes and solutions.
Mes compétences :
Strategic Development
Senior Management Development
Global Deployment
Comprehensive Needs Analysis
Quality Control
Organisational Development
Dispersed Team Management
Continuous Improvement
Change Management