Andrew BROWN

I am an experienced Learning and Development manager who is passionate about developing people and committed to the reality that individuals are at the core of every successful organisation. I manifest this conviction by designing impactful global learning and talent development solutions, in-line with business needs, to grow and retain talent. With achievements in both a market leading multi-national and top-ranking higher education institutions, I translate strategic vision into concrete initiatives, processes and solutions.


Mes compétences :
Strategic Development
Senior Management Development
Global Deployment
Comprehensive Needs Analysis
Quality Control
Organisational Development
Dispersed Team Management
Continuous Improvement
Change Management

Entreprises

  • Institut Français de la Mode - Head of International Education & MSc International Luxury Management

    2014 - 2014 Stimulated business development via strategic partnerships with prominent higher education institutions and renowned international luxury brands worldwide.

    * Developed accords with HR functions of international luxury brands for project sponsorship and student internships.

    * Oversaw pedagogical and instructional design aspects of the MSc programme to optimise knowledge acquisition.

    * Initiated and managed the alignment of key transverse processes within the institute: recruiting, admissions, content management, sourcing of content expertise, evaluations, continuous improvement.

  • ALSTOM GROUP - Senior Programme Manager - Leadership & Management

    Saint Ouen 2011 - 2013 Led the global Leadership & Management pole of Alstom University developing blended learning solutions in line with group-level Talent Development strategy on subjects including Business Acumen, Emotional Intelligence, Cross-cultural Collaboration, Dispersed Team Management, Change Management, Individual and Team Assessments, Learning Agility.

    * Advised business partners on optimal solutions for personal development needs in line with individual development plans, team growth initiatives,career management and organisational development.

    * Designed strategic development solutions aligned to group talent strategy to identify, develop and accompany future managers and leaders in key markets worldwide.

    * Drove and functionally managed a global deployment team across five continents (comprehensive needs analysis, planning, communications, logistics optimisation and execution, evaluation, quality control, continuous improvement).

    * Developed strategic global alliances with external training, talent, education and development professionals (personal development, training, coaching, mentoring, assessments, self-directed learning).

    * Devised comprehensive marketing schemes targeting specific populations to promote solutions through an optimal mix of communication channels (LMS, intranet, video, newsletters, printed supports, social networks).

  • ALSTOM GROUP - Programme Manager - Leadership & Management

    Saint Ouen 2008 - 2011 Played a key role in the creation, execution, management and evolution of the global Leadership & Management training offer to support the group in achievement of strategic business goals.

    * Designed business-oriented training and development solutions to support strategic initiatives.

    * Established preferred provider panels for delivery of soft skills training delivery across five global campuses.

    * Provided solution design and deployment expertise in establishing related ISO 9001 certification processes.

    Managed the localisation of Alstom University's global events to empower its regional campuses in an effort to gain proximity to business units, increase efficiency and improve customer satisfaction.

    * Led a globally dispersed team in events planning, preparation and execution across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

    * Designed work-flow processes for the deployment of global events by regional teams.

    * Drove the knowledge transfer process to build autonomy and enable management and deployment of events locally.

  • HEC Paris Executive Education - Programme Manager - International Custom Programmes

    Jouy en Josas 2007 - 2008 Worked with Heads of Learning and Human Resources Directors of international companies as well as internal and external experts and professors to conceive, implement and evolve senior management development programmes. Clients included Indian Railways, International Union of Railways (UIC), Areva, Publicis Groupe.

    * Managed a portfolio of international key accounts developing and maintaining client relationships.

    * Designed programme structures and processes in cooperation with academic directors and professors.

    * Oversaw deployment of senior executive development programmes across Europe and India.

    * Devised logistics solutions for multi-country learning journeys.

  • France Méditerranée Export - Export Sales Manager

    2004 - 2007 Pierced new export markets for FME regional gourmet food products from France's Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region with 4M EUR in annual sales.

    * Drove new business development in North American and United Kingdom gourmet foods markets.

    * Devised company export strategy: presence at select international trade shows, international marketing campaigns.

    * Initiated and managed the food safety and label compliance approval processes with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for entry into the US market.

