Andrew BUTCHER

Pratt & Whitney - Dassault business jets
- On Site Engineering Representative
2011 - maintenant
Dassault F7X Nacelles and Thrust reverser, PW307 engines
On Site Engineering Representative ensuring and improving engineering quality of P&WC engine pods delivered to Dassault - MHD (Aircelle/ Aermacchi) nacelles + thrust reversers.
Development of supplier's Composites Structure manuals (ACL and Aermacchi)). Review of all ACL and AEM concessions for PWC Eng. MRB Eng signatory. Liaison with Dassault, test witnessing.
Composite Structure (doors) manufacturing improvement and transfer to Hafei, China
Engineering analysis on P&W future projects and PW300 series engine developments.
Airbus - Garner PFW A350XWB
- Lead Engineer
2010 - 2011
PFW Aerospace AG, at Airbus A350XWB Fuselage Fuel and Inerting systems
Inerting (IGGS) and APU fuel feed lines from CWB through fuselage to tail. FEMs for static, modal and windmilling response analyses. Interface loads, Stress Sheets. Deflections analysis.
Airbus - KAI A350XWB
- Lead Stress Engineer
2010 - 2010
A350XWB Nose Landing Gear Bay (NLGB)
Composite fuselage skin to Aluminium NLGB Longitudinal joint static analysis;.
NLGB gantry frames highly detailed 3D (solid) FEMs for fatigue analysis using SAFE / ISAMI
Airbus - Spirit A350XWB
- Lead Engineer
2009 - 2010
SPIRIT AEROSTRUCTURES, Lead Engineer, A350XWB Centre Fuselage (Section 15)
Lateral junction panel (fuselage to wing joint and landing gear bay fuselage area) Structure design sizing and stress analysis for Mat B/C. Skin & stringer panel damage tolerance & buckling analyses using Airbus ISAMI suite. Local DFEM models (NASTRAN) of high load stringer runouts Also DFEM of joints (Main Landing Gear ftg instln, LG Uplock ftgs, Track 1 ftgs). Working closely with Airbus Integration to define S15 interdependencies, following Design Reviews and liaison with Airbus France/ UK/ Spain.
Flight Refuelling (Cobham) A330 MRTT
- Senior Engineer
2008 - 2009
Senior Engineer, Air to Air refuelling (AAR) Syst. on A400M MRTT and A330 (KC45) MRSA
Mechanical systems design stress analysis. Loads development and analysis, working closely with design office for concept definition of centreline AAR refuelling units on A330 fuselage and A400M ramp door. Drawing Signatory.
Jet Aviation B747 VIP
- Lead Engineer
2007 - 2008
B747-400 VIP conversion, responsible for assessing the impact of all component installations on aircraft primary structure. Assisting junior engineers.Report checking and approval on BBJ, A320, A330 and A340 programs. Design and Stress Signatory.
Airbus - A380 FAL
- Senior Engineer
2006 - 2007
AIRBUS UK at Airbus Industrie, Blagnac, Toulouse, France
Senior Engineer, AIRBUS A380-800, MAP Office - Wing section
Working alone in Toulouse to support the more complex Airbus UK Broughton concessions.
Airbus - DENEL A400M
- Lead Engineer
2005 - 2006
Lead Engineer, AIRBUS A400M Wing to fuselage fairing (WFF)
In charge of the Aft fairing (Sets 3 & 4) stress team, from Mat A to Mat C CDR.
Pre sizing and optimization of Carbon fibre and Nomex panels supported on an aluminium substructure subject to decompression and burst duct pressures including thermal effect of APU built into the WFF. Stress dossiers by both hand analysis, Airbus ASSIST suite and integrated NASTRAN FEM. Drawing Signatory for Stress.
AIRBUS A400M Wing Ribs C-scheme stress reports, ASD's.
HUREL DUBOIS (now Aircelle )
- Lead Engineer
2001 - 2005
HUREL DUBOIS S.A. / HUREL Hispano S.A., Now called AIRCELLE, SAFRAN
Lead Engineer, AIRBUS A318 Thrust reverser (P&W6000): Carbon skinned reverser doors, Carbon 6 o'clock beam and Carbon skin/aluminium honeycomb IFS. Audit of the reverser structure and compilation of RFCs (requests for change) to form basis of work package for final design phase. Analysis of TRN (6 O'clock pressure door) and justification reports for Pivot beam test. System certification qualification i.e. door actuators, door locks, hydraulic valves: - loading, vibration etc.
Lead Engineer, Embraer EMB170 Nacelle (GE CF34 engine): In charge of Aft Core Cowl final stress analysis. Aluminium & titanium structure working at elevated temperatures. Work package picked up from Hurel UK & split into packages to be analysed in house and off site. Job specifications written & packages planned. Correlation and certification tests defined and supported. Progress monitored & reported to Hurel & GE management. Checking and approving subcontract work. Debugging and optimising non - linear NASTRAN FEM.
SONACA S.A.
- Stress Engineer
2000 - 2001
Embraer EMB145 Centre and Rear Fuselage, engine pylon: MRB office concessions and NCR's. Designing & checking repairs to comply with Embraer norms and satisfy airworthiness requirements.
Airbus A340-600 L.E. Slats 4 & 5 Final stress analysis of slats covering pre/post buckling conditions using specific software (BEAM / Postbeam) and writing substantiation reports.
Westland Helicopters Ltd.
- Lead Stress Engineer
1998 - 2000
APACHE Helicopter: Evaluation of qualification data provided by Boeing for Main Rotor Transmission system (gearboxes, bearings, driveshafts) and Landing Gear. Analysis of UK - specific items.
LYNX Helicopter: Hubs and Rotors Section; Fatigue life analysis of Main Rotor Hub Assy for SuperLynx 100 variants. Preparation of fatigue substantiation reports for SL100. Concessions and design investigations for up-rated Main Rotor Hub.
MacNeal Schwendler Ltd.
- Support Engineer
1998 - 1998
NASTRAN Hotline: Solving queries from MSC/NASTRAN users relating to metallic and composite materials. Analyses included static, dynamic, thermal, non-linear, optimisation and acoustic runs. Use of MSC world database, MNE (MSC/NASTRAN Encyclopaedia) and MSC reference books. Assistance with problems relating to licensing and memory/speed optimisation.
Westland Helicopters Ltd.
- Stress Engineer
1996 - 1998
LYNX Helicopter Mk 8: Fatigue life analysis of main load path: - lift beams, gearbox feet and common carrier. Preparation of fatigue substantiation reports for Mk.8 airframe. Static analysis of main cabin under floor structure (bathtub) and FLIR support frame.
BMW/Rolls-Royce 715 Engine: Prelim design and FEM of internal gearbox components bearing housings #1, 2 & 3, labyrinth seals.
Matra Marconi Space (now Astrium)
- Structures Engineer - Stress
1995 - 1996
HOTBIRD Satellites: Modal and forced response analysis of the Hotbird 2 LAE (liquid apogee engine) installation. Hotbird 3 upper floor - Alu h/c w CFC skins; design and analysis of support platform & connecting structure for the SSB (steerable spot beam) antenna. Hotbird 4 - Development of FEM from Hotbird 3, FEM verification and hand analysis of Hotbird 4 structure.
-
GED - BBK Designs Ltd.
- Stress Engineer
1995 - 1995
A340-300: Check stress and type record sheets for wing ribs 9, 10 &
Matra Marconi Space (now Astrium)
- Structures Engineer - Stress
1994 - 1995
ASAR antenna system: Composite honeycomb articulated beam framework supporting radar panels. Dynamic quasi-static, modal and transient analysis of the antenna assembly stowed, during deployment and fully deployed by F.E. analysis. MSC NASTRAN using SDRC I-deas.
Evaluation and integration of subcontractor design and stress work.
Westland Helicopters Ltd.
- Dtress Engineer
1993 - 1994
LYNX Helicopter, various Mks: Low frequency fatigue analysis of tailfold frame hinge assemblies, generating vibration spectrum from flight test accelerometer results.
Static and fatigue analysis of 7.62mm gun instln. SEMs , concessions, shop queries. Generation of loads for Royal Netherlands Navy a/c fuselage frames.
Nose, forward & underfloor fuselage structure assemblies. Check stress of fuel tank, frangible fuel connectors, tank access panels. Analysis of glass fibre I.R.C.M. ducts and engine air intake fairings, control linkages, winch/ hoist system, 3 man troop seat, avionics racks.
Marshalls of Cambridge Ltd.
- Stress Engineer
1992 - 1992
Pegasus Satellite Launcher instln on L1011 Tristar: (85000LB communications satellite launcher.) Analysis of the suspension structures and release mechanism, mounted under a lightened L1011 Tristar.
Hispano Suiza, (now Aircelle )
- Lead engineer - Stress
1990 - 1992
A330 Airbus Thrust Reverser (Pratt & Whitney 4000): Preliminary sizing of CFC blocker doors, 12 o'clock beam, hinges, inner (CFC) & outer (metallic) core cowls using acoustic skinned honeycomb. FE analysis with I-deas v6 / NASTRAN from CATIA models.
Lead engineer, SAAB 2000 Engine Mounting Structure (EMS) & Nacelle: (Allison GMA 2100): EMS from concept to certification using SAAB stress manual. Supervision of junior stress engineers & advice to Design Office. Materials selection, struts sizing, joints, fittings & secondary structure. Forward `horsecollar' frame 3D FEM. Selection of suppliers for forged tubes, special fasteners. PDR & CDR reviews with Saab, Allison, Westland.
BAe Space Systems (now Astrium)
- Structures Engineer - Stress
1990 - 1990
Telecom 2, Intelsat & Hispasat Projects: Stressing of structure and systems under dynamic and static loading; heat exchanger pipes, KU band transmitter mountings, structural joints and panels (CFC skinned panels with aluminium core.) Use of ERNO design handbook.
Hunting Engineering Ltd.
- Project Chief Stressman
1989 - 1990
Project Chief Stressman, P78 S.W.A.A.R.M. Project: (Free flight anti-tank submunition dispenser) Loading to MIL 8591G, analysis to DEF-STAN 08-5: Manpower estimates, work schedules and progress monitoring. Liaison for actuator development with subcontractors (Moog).
Hansford Engineering Ltd.
- Stress Engineer
1988 - 1989
AIRBUS A330/A340: - A340 wing skins, stringers, runout fittings, spars.
Damage tolerance analyses of spar/skin combination (STFZ), Rooke & Cartwright for SIF.
BAe 146 -300: Fuselage detail stressing of new drum section and joint strap.
PILATUS PC12: Rear fuselage, fin and tailplane. Loads generation from BCAR.
Marshalls of Cambridge Ltd.
- Stress Engineer
1987 - 1987
Lockheed L1011 (Tristar): Fuel systems and structural mods for R.A.F. Freighter/ Tanker conversion Interior equipment and galleys. Avionics installations.
Hercules C130: Avionics installations. BAe 146: Interior furnishing and galleys.
Belfast: Concessions. Meteor: Avionics installations ,
Field Aircraft Services Ltd. East Midlands Airport
- Stress Engineer
1986 - 1986
Field Aircraft Services Ltd. East Midlands Airport,
Jetstream 31: Interior furnishings and avionics installation to "Green" aircraft.
Boeing 737, 727, B.A.C. 1-11: Interior furnishing and galleys.
Hercules C130: Avionics installations. Ilyushin IL38: Installation of front/rear facing radar systems.
Delta Europe Limited
- Director / Stress Engineer / Project Engineer
1986 - maintenant
BAe Hatfield
- Undergraduate Aprrentice, then Stress Engineer
1979 - 1986
BAe 125-Carbon Fibre Wing: Part of a small team to design a Carbon Fibre replacement wing. Generated FEM (PATRAN/NASTRAN). Detail FE modelling of spar access holes, local stress concentration effects.
BAe 125-800: Damage Tolerance analysis of the cockpit zone using in-house crack propagation software S632, S623 and STFZ, Stress Intensity Factors from Rooke & Cartwright.
Review of subcontract analysis work on clamshell thrust reverser. Type records.
BAe 146: Wing leading edge. Fuselage stretch butt joint. Analysis of solid pipes and cast joints of the fuel system. Type Record.
AIRBUS A300-600: Detail stressing of wing structure, Type Record.