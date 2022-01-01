Bruce DE WITT

Originally Finite Element Analysis Structural Stress Engineer in aeronautics, I imagined a new world based on digital simulation.



The world of uncompromising performance, the one of standardization of data and calculation results, the one of industrialization of DFEM.



The developed technology allows us to understand structures with unlimited number of parts except the size of the computing cluster (at this time never reached).



Our aim is to reconcile the world of design and stress analysis by providing an instant overview of any data.



Our technology is called : "Light Weight First by DFEM Global Vision"



Portalliance is a young, dynamic and innovative company positioned in the area of ​​high-level design and stress analysis.



Our training on the aeronautic stress analysis allows young engineers to fast achieve an expert level.

Our core values ​​are the determination, the desire, the recognition of what is transmitted.



The growth is the compagny is like a startup : gray matter, one inexhaustible resource.



