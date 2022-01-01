Menu

Andrew JAMES

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
User experience

Entreprises

  • Sopra Group

    Paris maintenant

  • Sopra Belux - Project Manager

    2011 - maintenant

  • Sopra Group - Chef de projet

    Paris 2007 - 2011

Formations

  • Imperial College London (London)

    London 2004 - 2007 Department of Computing - Incomplete PhD thesis

  • Lunds Tekniska Högskola LTH (Lund)

    Lund 2002 - 2003 Computer Science Engineering

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Nantes 2000 - 2004 Génie Informatique Pour l'Aide à la Décision

Réseau