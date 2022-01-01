Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Andrew KERR
Ajouter
Andrew KERR
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Orange Communications
- Purchasing Manager
Paris
maintenant
Formations
Glasgow Caledonian University (Glasgow)
Glasgow
1981 - 1985
Business Studies
Réseau
Amine TAZI
Hervé MONFOUGA
Jean-Christophe LEROY
Laurent CUÉNOUD
Marc SONNERAT
Marc Christian GRUBWINKLER
Mathieu CHAVEL
Michael COHEN
Patrick MALLEVAL
Thibault DUVAL