Menu

Andrew SLIDEL

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Tours dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Sales and marketing professional with management and team development experience. A strategic thinker while having strong market and customer focus. Track record in growing business via direct sales an distribution networks.

Mes compétences :
market planning
managed an international network of OEM customers
Team management and development
Strong commercial skills
IT skills
Six Sigma
General engineering
Developing new business and account management
Strong customer focus
Communications and presentation skills
Strategic development

Entreprises

  • SKF - Global Segment Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2008 - maintenant Responsible for the development & implementation of global strategy within Powertrain & Electrical Division for car engine. Developed a turnaround strategy for existing product which has so far yielded in significant cost reduction and regaining business lost with strategic customers. Developed engine strategy and marketing plan which is driving initiatives for future growth including programs in Europe, Asia and North America. Supporting the global sales organisation and aftermarket business (global approach, pricing recommendations etc.). Identified and developed a variety of NMO & NCO projects. Support market intelligence (customer, trends & competition).

  • SKF France - Global Manager: Business Develo

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2008 - maintenant

  • Sarl Destination - Managing Director

    2004 - 2008 Set up property search, relocation and estate agency based in France. My work included business planning and working directly with house buyers and sellers in Loire region of France and developing marketing programs. Other work has also included developing website www.destinationlafrance.com
    , advertising/communication campaigns and attending exhibitions.

  • Holset Engineering Co. Ltd. - International Sales Manager/Business Development Manager

    1995 - 2004 Holset Engineering Co. Ltd., Aftermarket Division
    Aug 04 Producers of turbochargers applied to automotive, marine and industrial diesel and natural gas engines.
    Business Development Manager Responsible for the development, implementation and review of international sales and marketing strategy. Developed a structured approach/process to market planning and strategy that led to significant growth in key markets. Identified new markets for turbocharger applications that led to major increases in margins. Overhauled pricing policy and achieved considerable improvements in margin and revenue and customer satisfaction. Developed and implemented a forecasting model which has improved sales and product planning. Leading and developing the activities of the Business Development Group and Sales Team including key account plans. Sales responsibility in key markets in Europe and Middle East and grew business to record levels. Managed a variety of 6 sigma projects.
    Area Sales Manager. Responsible for the development of established distributors and new markets for the aftermarket division. Analysis of markets, formulating & achieving marketing plans, managed an international network of OEM customers and independent distributors. Employed of range of marketing & training activities, including trade shows, conferences, marketing and technical presentations (to OEM’s, distributors & end users). Reviewed product policy and improved margins of remanufactured product by 20%. Restructured UK distribution which led to 2 fold increase in sales. I have a thorough understanding of European, Middle East, Africa and UK markets at various stages of development.

  • Olympic Chevin - Area Sales Representative

    1991 - 1992 Distributors of bearings, power transmissions and associated industrial products.

    Responsible for developing sales strategy and achievement of sales objectives. This involved account management, identifying target customers, maintaining and developing relationships with both OE & end user customers and key suppliers in the West Yorkshire area. My work also involved making presentations, training seminars and organising support services. I achieved significant growth in an extremely competitive environment during a recession.

  • Kestrel Corporate Services Ltd. - Sales Director

    1991 - 1992 Suppliers of bottled mineral water & water cooler machines (on rental) to commercial
    organisations.

    Responsible for all aspects of sales and promotion in this newly formed company. My work involved telephone sales, cold calling and trial sales. Other promotional activities included targeted direct mailing, exhibitions & advertising.

Formations

  • University of Huddersfield (Huddersfield)

    Huddersfield 1992 - 1995 BA (Hons) Marketing with Engineering & Languages

    Class 2:1 awarded

  • University of Huddersfield (Huddersfield)

    Huddersfield 1992 - 1995

  • Hightrees Management Centre (Peterborough)

    Peterborough 1982 - 1986 Insitution of Industrial Managers & NEBSS

    Hightrees Management Centre, Peterborough. Certificate of the Institution of Industrial Managers.
    Certificate of Industrial Supervisory Studies (NEBSS)

  • Peterborough Technical College (Peterborough)

    Peterborough 1977 - 1982 City & Guilds

    Peterborough Technical College. City & Guilds: Part I, II & III, Sheet Metal & Thin Plate Craft
    Studies. City & Guilds: Welding Technology/Related Studies/Practical Craft Work.

Réseau