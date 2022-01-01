Andrey CHICHAGOV

Business development executive with 20+ years diverse executive experience and 20+ years of people management experience. Proven experience in change management, project management (6 Sigma and Lean) and Finance management. Good international experience and vast knowledge of East European business environment.



Expertise includes:

• European business development

• Big market initiatives start ups

• Pan European experience with the focus on Central and East European markets

• Remote and multicultural team management

• Finance Management

• Sales and Marketing management

• Project and Business Process management (Six Sigma, Lean)

• Change Management

• Crisis Management



Mes compétences :

CEO

Country Manager

Regional Director