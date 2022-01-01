Menu

Andrey CHICHAGOV

Courbevoie

En résumé

Business development executive with 20+ years diverse executive experience and 20+ years of people management experience. Proven experience in change management, project management (6 Sigma and Lean) and Finance management. Good international experience and vast knowledge of East European business environment.

Expertise includes:
• European business development
• Big market initiatives start ups
• Pan European experience with the focus on Central and East European markets
• Remote and multicultural team management
• Finance Management
• Sales and Marketing management
• Project and Business Process management (Six Sigma, Lean)
• Change Management
• Crisis Management

Mes compétences :
CEO
Country Manager
Regional Director

Entreprises

  • Bostik - Regional Managing Director, East Europe

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant Provide strategic guidelines and build Bostik presence in East European Markets including Russia, Poland, Ukraine and other countries

  • Bostik - Managing Director Russia

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2013 For the last thee years Bostik Russia became one of the most profitable companies in the Bostik group with 30% year-on-year business growth

  • 3M Russia - Manufacturing & Supply Chain Manager

    Cergy Pontoise 2008 - 2009 Member of Country Operating Committee.
    Leading organisation of 95 people. Manage over 7.5 Mill US$ budget
    As Supply Chain & Manufacturing Leader defining and leading activities to meet supply chain and manufacturing goals and objectives of quality standards, cost reduction, inventory management, cycle time compression and improved customer satisfaction. Creating and sponsoring continuous improvement projects to meet current and future business goals.
    As Country business leader developing and implementing business strategies to approach vast and growing multibillion dollar market of Oil and Gas in Russia with total product and solution portfolio that 3M can offer. Having full P&L responsibility.

  • 3M Co. - Country Business Leader

    2007 - 2008 • General business responsibility for developing growth strategies and building and executing operating plans for respective business divisions.
    • Full P&L and BS responsibility.
    • Develop new business models with service concept for existing and new markets and key accounts
    • Accountable for developing, coaching and leading diverse business teams with high performance culture
    • Member of the Country Operating Committee

  • 3M Co. - Regional Business Development Manager

    2005 - 2007 • Development of business models to ensure capturing market opportunities in the region
    • Assisted key account managers to prepare an implement plans for Key accounts in the region
    • Lead major marketing programs from idea phase to implementation
    • Development and effective implementation of new business strategies in the region to move from just product offering to service model. CEE region first in Europe implemented conceptually new Road Maintenance Service program with over $1.5 million in first 2 months
    • Increase annual sales in the first 15 months of assignment from $44.0 million to $67.0 million.
    • Member of Business operating committee

  • 3M Co. - Six Sigma Black Belt

    2003 - 2005 • Led cross-European project teams for high impact programs. 2 projects were identified as global best practices: SKU reduction project and Project management and execution process
    • Developed process for managing European Key accounts
    • Implemented DMAIC methodology in the business processes
    • Provided Green Belt training for European subsidiaries

Formations

  • London Business School (London)

    London 2001 - 2002 Executive Leadership development program

    3M Executive Leadership program

  • Moscow Academy Of Civil Aviation (Moscow)

    Moscow 1978 - 1983 Computer Science

    Navigation systems

