Andrianina RAMANANARIVO

RAVINA Sarl is a supplier of wide range of Medicinal Herbs as CENTELLA ASIATICA HERBS DRIED and SIGESBECKIA ORIENTALIS DRIED LEAVES From MADAGASCAR ,Spice Oleoresins, Essential Oils.

Since 2002, we are serving our customers across the globe with excellent quality of products and have built long term relationships. The company’s professional services, adherence to International quality standards, competitive pricing have earned the respect & admiration from our customers.

Located in Antananarivo, the capital city of Madagascar, we are licensed to collect and dry our raw materials – wild plants – in the central and eastern part of the country. We so produce dried leaves, and package them in polypropylene bags of 30 kg each.

We then export by sea, in 20 feet container (Around 7,5 tons per container).

Our total production averages 30 ct of 20ft per year.

Mode of payment: TT / FOB or CFR

A. RAVINA SARL. will not undertake activities that convert pristine ecosystems.

B. RAVINA SARL. is a supplier of Centella asiatica dried leaves and Siegesbeckia orientalis leaves

C. RAVINA SARL. is expected to identify the impacts of its sourcing activities on the biodiversity in sourcing areas and take measures

D. RAVINA SARL. is expected to ensure that the sourcing activities do not introduce or cause the introduction of invasive alien species or GMOs (Genetically modified Organisms)

E. RAVINA SARL. would ensure that measures are in place for the conservation and/or the restoration of the habitats of endangered species in sourcing areas.

F. RAVINA SARL.’s sourcing activities do not introduce or cause the introduction of agrochemicals in pristine ecosystems.



