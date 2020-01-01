Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne-Claire HUGOT
Ajouter
Anne-Claire HUGOT
VIENNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Bilan de compétences
Ergonome
Psychologue
Psychologue du travail
Entreprises
CIBC Isère - Antenne de Vienne
- Consultante, Psychologue
2004 - maintenant
AFPA
- Psychologue du travail
Montreuil
2002 - 2003
ACFAL Formation
- Conseillère Emploi Formation
1999 - 2002
Formations
Université Poitiers
Poitiers
1998 - 1999
DESS Ergonomie et Psychologie du Travail
Réseau
Annabelle ASTIER
Hélène LO IACONO
Laetitia BRUNO
Lionel COCHET
Mohamed BOUDIS
Mouster YVON
Murielle FRANVILLE
Nathalie SERRA
Sarah HUGOT
Thomas SIMON