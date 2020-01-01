Menu

Anne-Claire HUGOT

VIENNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bilan de compétences
Ergonome
Psychologue
Psychologue du travail

Entreprises

  • CIBC Isère - Antenne de Vienne - Consultante, Psychologue

    2004 - maintenant

  • AFPA - Psychologue du travail

    Montreuil 2002 - 2003

  • ACFAL Formation - Conseillère Emploi Formation

    1999 - 2002

Formations

Réseau