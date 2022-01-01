Menu

Anne Claire LOAËC

  • Palpite
  • Fondatrice Gérante

Rennes

En résumé

Https://palpite.fr

Entreprises

  • Palpite - Fondatrice Gérante

    Direction générale | Rennes (35000) 2021 - maintenant Espace de coworking - évenementiel - location d'espaces (réunions, formations, séminaires), à Rennes
    https://palpite.fr

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :