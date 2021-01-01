Menu

Anne DUMESGES

PARIS

En résumé

Experienced leader with a wide range of multi-cultural experiences in sales and marketing. P&L management.
Growth booster initiatives driver & leader in both Emerging & mature markets.
Fast adopter, culturally aware leader with a strong cross sector & regions experience.

Strategy & Brand management for FMCG, ACUVUE Brand, Vision Care, Johnson & Johnson, Europe Africa & Middle East & China, APAC.
Sales, KA management & marketing in B to B in the energy sector, ExxonMobil.

Specialties: Cross cultural Leadership, Global, Regional & Local Product launches, Brand Management, Marketing strategy, Innovation, Digital marketing, Packaging, Customer experience, Market research, Competitive analysis, Sales, Negociation, BtoB, BtoBtoC, BtoC, EMEA, China, Asia.
Key account management.
Oil & Energy, Healthcare, Consumer goods.

Mes compétences :
Asie
B2C
BtoB
Energie
Entrepreneur
FMCG
Healthcare
International
Marketing
MBA
Optique
Vente
China
Management
Industrie pharmaceutique
Gestion de projet
Pétrochimie
Communication
B2B

Entreprises

  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care - China Marketing Director

    2015 - maintenant

  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care - Europe Africa & Middle East Marketing Director

    2009 - 2015

  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care - Directrice Marketing France _ ACUVUE

    New Brunswick 2008 - 2009

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation - Key Account Sales Area Manager

    2003 - 2006

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation - European product line advisor

    2000 - 2003

  • ESSO SAF - Product Manager

    Courbevoie 1998 - 2000

Formations

