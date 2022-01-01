Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne Laure THEVENET
Ajouter
Anne Laure THEVENET
MONACO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LABORATOIRE THERAMEX
- SUPERVISEUR DU SERVICE ACHAT
2004 - maintenant
Mylan
- ACHATS LOGISTIQUES FACONNAGES
SAINT PRIEST Cedex
2002 - 2004
LABORATOIRES PIERRE FABRE
- ACHETEUR
Castres
2002 - 2002
ACHATS SCIENTIFIQUES
theramex
- Achat
2002 - maintenant
Formations
ESC Saint Etienne (Saint Etienne)
Saint Etienne
2001 - 2001
MASTER ACHAT
MASTER ACHAT
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)
Lyon
1999 - 2000
IUT Chimie (Lyon)
Lyon
1997 - 1999
CHIMIE
CHIMIE
Réseau
Anne-Laure LEOMANT
Candice ZERR
Catherine CROS
Christian BOTTON
Denis CAMPANA
Eric TEILLAUD
Foued NEKH
Jean Marc CHATAIGNER
Sabina FORMAT