Menu

Anne Laure THEVENET

MONACO

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LABORATOIRE THERAMEX - SUPERVISEUR DU SERVICE ACHAT

    2004 - maintenant

  • Mylan - ACHATS LOGISTIQUES FACONNAGES

    SAINT PRIEST Cedex 2002 - 2004

  • LABORATOIRES PIERRE FABRE - ACHETEUR

    Castres 2002 - 2002 ACHATS SCIENTIFIQUES

  • theramex - Achat

    2002 - maintenant

Formations

  • ESC Saint Etienne (Saint Etienne)

    Saint Etienne 2001 - 2001 MASTER ACHAT

    MASTER ACHAT

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)

    Lyon 1999 - 2000

  • IUT Chimie (Lyon)

    Lyon 1997 - 1999 CHIMIE

    CHIMIE

Réseau