Anne-Laure TROCHOUX

Viet Nu
- Cosmetic Brand Manager
2015 - maintenant
Cosmetic brands development in Vietnam.
Fleur Bleue Indonesia
- Marketing Manager
2012 - 2015
PT Fleur Bleue Indonesia is a perfume retail company (80 perfumeries in all Indonesia) and a distributor for international perfume and cosmetic brands:
- Brands from COTY: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Enrique Iglesias perfumes, Sally Hansen nail care.
- Brands from Elizabeth Arden group: BCBG and True Religion perfumes.
I am in charge of developing the strategic and operational marketing of the company.
Dexa-Medica / DLBS
- Strategic Planning Officer
2011 - 2011
Market and regulation researches to launch pharmaceutical products out of Indonesia
Recommandations
Participation in DLBS (Dexa Laboratories of Biomolecular Sciences) business development strategy
In charge of the website development
Frantz Lallement Cosmetic
- Product Manager Assistant
2010 - 2010
Products portfolio management in a franchise network of beauty salons called Esthetic Center (about 150 franchises in France)
Market researches
Sourcing in France and China
Products tests
Profitability studies
Internal and external communication management
Beckman Coulter France
- Marketing Trainee
2009 - 2009
Work on a communication launch for a new test which detects prostate cancer;
Market research for a new product launch.
GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
- Qualification and Validation Trainee
Marly-le-Roi
2008 - 2008
Edited documents for equipments requirements;
Validation of these documents with the engineers in charge