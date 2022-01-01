Menu

Anne-Laure TROCHOUX

JAKARTA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Viet Nu - Cosmetic Brand Manager

    2015 - maintenant Cosmetic brands development in Vietnam.

  • Fleur Bleue Indonesia - Marketing Manager

    2012 - 2015 PT Fleur Bleue Indonesia is a perfume retail company (80 perfumeries in all Indonesia) and a distributor for international perfume and cosmetic brands:
    - Brands from COTY: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Enrique Iglesias perfumes, Sally Hansen nail care.
    - Brands from Elizabeth Arden group: BCBG and True Religion perfumes.
    I am in charge of developing the strategic and operational marketing of the company.

  • Dexa-Medica / DLBS - Strategic Planning Officer

    2011 - 2011 Market and regulation researches to launch pharmaceutical products out of Indonesia
    Recommandations
    Participation in DLBS (Dexa Laboratories of Biomolecular Sciences) business development strategy
    In charge of the website development

  • Frantz Lallement Cosmetic - Product Manager Assistant

    2010 - 2010 Products portfolio management in a franchise network of beauty salons called Esthetic Center (about 150 franchises in France)

    Market researches
    Sourcing in France and China
    Products tests
    Profitability studies
    Internal and external communication management

  • Beckman Coulter France - Marketing Trainee

    2009 - 2009 Work on a communication launch for a new test which detects prostate cancer;
    Market research for a new product launch.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals - Qualification and Validation Trainee

    Marly-le-Roi 2008 - 2008 Edited documents for equipments requirements;
    Validation of these documents with the engineers in charge

Formations

Réseau