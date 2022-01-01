Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne LE JORT
Ajouter
Anne LE JORT
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TOSHIBA
- Négociateur
Puteaux
2007 - maintenant
SEELEY INTERNATIONAL
- Directrice Commerciale CONVAIR FRANCE
2005 - 2006
SONY FRANCE
- Responsable Clients Nationaux
Puteaux
1996 - 2005
COGEDEP
- Responsable Marketing et Merchandising
1992 - 1996
SCOTT PAPER COMPANY
- Responsable de Secteur
1989 - 1992
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aurélie HONGRE
Christophe JOUET
Emmanuel GRESEQUE
Gaëlle COMES
Gilles OLEA
Olivier MALANDRA
Pascal GAUFRETEAU
Philippe KARCHER
Severine MAILLOT
Vincent VANTILCKE