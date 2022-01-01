Anne LE ROMANCER

Hi,



I have been working for the past 5 years in Marketing and communication departements both in Germany and France in charge of international projects due to my language and intercultural skills. I have now moved to the United Kingdom and live close to Wimbledon.



Since I have lived, worked and studied in France, England and Germany, I have a very strong knowledge of both languages and cultures. I have recently decided to start my own business as a freelance translator. Being a French native speaker, I would translate from English OR German to French. My areas of expertise would mainly be Marketing, Communication and Events since I have gained an on-hand knowledge of those specific fields. During my carrier as a Marketing Project Manager, I have had to translate brochures and all kind of business documents from power point presentations to software-related issues.



On a diplomas point of view, I have a French Maitrise in Langues Etrangeres Appliquees (A-level + 4 years) and a Master in Business Management. I have also a BA hons in Applied Languages from The Thames VAlley University in the UK and a Diplom Uebersetzer/Dolmetscher from the Cologne Fachhochschule.





Being new in this translation field, I would like to talk to some experienced professionals. I am looking for some advice, especially from freelancers living in the UK regarding tax issues, "how-to" with translation agencies, etc... So if you think you can help me further in this "quest" please do not hesitate to write to me.



Beneath is a quick summary of my professional experience. I could go more in details with you directly if you think some information might be relevant of course.



I hope to hear from you soon.



Kind regards,



Anne





2005: Hewlett Packard/ Peregrine Systems à Londres, UK



International Customer services, temporary position. In charge of the EMEA geographical zone.



2004: Maison de la chimie, Paris, France : EVENT MANAGER



Set up the international conference, CHEMRAWN XV in cooperation with the UNESCO and The French Presidency.



2003: Glas Troesch Alsace : MARKETING AND EVENT CO-ORDINATOR, Alsace, France



2001: Netbooster, Paris, France: Communication Assistant



1999-2000: Cartier, Munich, Germany: Junior Product Manager



