Anne LE TESTE

Senior Management Controller

10 years of international experience



Executive Summary

• Accomplished international senior financial management controller with over 10 years of experience, mainly in competitive automotive industry and innovation sector (R&D)

• Utilizes keen analysis, insights and team approach to drive organizational improvements and implementation of best practices. Superior interpersonal skills, results-driven attitude, capable of resolving multiple and complex issues, interfacing with multi-levels and disciplinary teams, and motivating staff to peak performance.

• Now seeks a challenging position that will enable me to capitalize on my professional experience, with opportunities for professional growth: business and strategy-oriented, management position and new financial skills development, in an international environment.





Mes compétences :

Audit

Contrôle de gestion

Controlling

Finance & accounting

Project management

Team management