Anne LE TESTE

Senior Management Controller
10 years of international experience
Executive Summary
• Accomplished international senior financial management controller with over 10 years of experience, mainly in competitive automotive industry and innovation sector (R&D)
• Utilizes keen analysis, insights and team approach to drive organizational improvements and implementation of best practices. Superior interpersonal skills, results-driven attitude, capable of resolving multiple and complex issues, interfacing with multi-levels and disciplinary teams, and motivating staff to peak performance.
• Now seeks a challenging position that will enable me to capitalize on my professional experience, with opportunities for professional growth: business and strategy-oriented, management position and new financial skills development, in an international environment.
Mes compétences :
Audit
Contrôle de gestion
Controlling
Finance & accounting
Project management
Team management