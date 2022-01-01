Menu

Anne LE TESTE

Paris

En résumé

Senior Management Controller
10 years of international experience

Executive Summary
• Accomplished international senior financial management controller with over 10 years of experience, mainly in competitive automotive industry and innovation sector (R&D)
• Utilizes keen analysis, insights and team approach to drive organizational improvements and implementation of best practices. Superior interpersonal skills, results-driven attitude, capable of resolving multiple and complex issues, interfacing with multi-levels and disciplinary teams, and motivating staff to peak performance.
• Now seeks a challenging position that will enable me to capitalize on my professional experience, with opportunities for professional growth: business and strategy-oriented, management position and new financial skills development, in an international environment.


Mes compétences :
Audit
Contrôle de gestion
Controlling
Finance & accounting
Project management
Team management

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Group Investor Relations Manager

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Valeo - Worldwide Product Group Management Controller

    Paris 2012 - 2015 VALEO Comfort and Driving Assistance, Product Group Interior Electronics, Créteil, France
    Global automotive parts manufacturer, 7 worldwide sites, 160 Million € annual sales, 650 employees
    Customer portfolio: PSA, RSA, Ford, Toyota, Suzuki, Chery, JAC, Geely

    Key achievements:
    - Strong involvement in new connected vehicle strategy development (as a start-up), including design of a full business plan and profitability evaluation for top management: signature of a new partnership with German Peiker company
    - Implementation of strategic tools, designing sales & R&D 5-year mid-term plan and annual budget by project and by site, coordinating worldwide and transversal networks (project, R&D, sales, controlling)
    - Yearly R&D budget and monthly forecast achievement and R&D footprint and engineers workload anticipation
    - Full restructuration and standardization of the project financial statements and dashboards
    - Training of worldwide project, business development and controlling teams to ensure project profitability: significant improvement of new business quotation analysis and project financial key indicators follow-up (P&L and cash flow statements)

    Hierarchical & functional management: 2 in-site project controllers and 7 worldwide site controllers

  • Valeo - North American Site Management Controller

    Paris 2007 - 2011 VALEO Comfort and Driving Assistance, North America Region, Rio Bravo, Mexico
    Global automotive parts manufacturer, 2 North American sites, 210 Million $ annual sales, 450 employees

    Key achievements:
    - On-site operational management controller – responsible for financial statements and key performance indicators accuracy: setting-up of P&L statement & reporting by product line (6 PL): actual & forecasted phases (o/w stock management and COGS, business development…)
    - Successful implementation of ERP SAP controlling module (one-year Comp@ss project management), users training and nomination as key-user

    Hierarchical management: site controlling team supervision (4 people)

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Senior Auditor

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2007 ERNST & YOUNG, Assurance and Advisory Business Service, Milan, Italy,
    Sectors: Energy: Italcogim (Gaz de France), Siram (Dalkia - Véolia Environnement)
    Distribution, services: LVMH (Fashion division/Holding), Fnac (Bookstore), Club Med

    - Review of social & consolidated financial statements and reporting package, internal processes control, summary memorandums redaction and analytical reviews
    - In conformity with international standards (IAS & IFRS), Italian and French GAAP
    - Activity cycles analysis: clients, suppliers, banks & cash, assets, inventory, equity

Formations

  • Università Degli Studi Di MODENA E REGGIO EMILIA (Modena)

    Modena 2004 - 2004 Exchange program

    Academic stay in the Economics University of Modena (Italy) (exchange program)

  • ESSCA

    Angers 2000 - 2005 5 year Master2 degree in Management and Finance

    2005 ESSCA, Graduate Business School (Angers, France), obtained the 5 year Masters degree in Management and Finance, with Honors; Finance specialization (consulting and auditing)

    2004 Passed the DECF (Higher diploma in accounting and management) equivalent of the ACCA

