Anne LERMET

Mes compétences :
Oncologie
Recherche et développement
Adaptabilité
Coordination
Recherche Clinique
Transversalité savoirs
maladies inflammatoires
Entreprises
AB Science
- Clinical Research Associate Coordinator
2009 - maintenantFields : Oncology, Pneumology, Rheumatology, MS
• National and international studies, phase II to III according to GCP/ICH
• Site Selection, Initiation, Monitoring and Close-Out visits
• Submissions to EC and CA
• Budget management and Negotiation of CTA with hospitals and investigators
• Management of trial's logistics (central labs, IMP, questionnaires, copyrights, printing,...)
• Preparation of study documents and tools (Protocol, traductions, Inform consent form, investigators leaflet, monitoring guidelines, e-CRF, IWRS). Management of TMFs
• Participation to the preparation of inspections, audits and regulatory files
ABscience
- Ingénieur de recherche
2002 - 2009• Process optimization and technology transmission to subcontractor, targeted and selective biological activity improvement, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties improvement on lead products
• Interface between chemistry, biology and modeling teams, technology intelligence on specific company field, negotiation of prices for procurement of products and materials
• management of technicians and interns, team safety manager
• 6 patents, publication on lead product which obtained veterinary marketing authorization
Bayer AG
- Research Scientist
Lyon1999 - 1999Project targeting GPCRs to investigate multiple diseases (obesity,...) during gap year
Wayne State University
- Research and Teaching Assistant
1999 - 2001Project of master of science on antibiotic compounds
Teaching Assistant at university level
Malakoff2009 - 2009Clinical Research - training on the different steps of management of clinical studies according to GCP/ICH ( site selection, site initiation presentation, monitoring, close out visit, TMF management)