Menu

Anne LERMET

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Oncologie
Recherche et développement
Adaptabilité
Coordination
Recherche Clinique
Transversalité savoirs
maladies inflammatoires

Entreprises

  • AB Science - Clinical Research Associate Coordinator

    2009 - maintenant Fields : Oncology, Pneumology, Rheumatology, MS
    • National and international studies, phase II to III according to GCP/ICH
    • Site Selection, Initiation, Monitoring and Close-Out visits
    • Submissions to EC and CA
    • Budget management and Negotiation of CTA with hospitals and investigators
    • Management of trial's logistics (central labs, IMP, questionnaires, copyrights, printing,...)
    • Preparation of study documents and tools (Protocol, traductions, Inform consent form, investigators leaflet, monitoring guidelines, e-CRF, IWRS). Management of TMFs
    • Participation to the preparation of inspections, audits and regulatory files

  • ABscience - Ingénieur de recherche

    2002 - 2009 • Process optimization and technology transmission to subcontractor, targeted and selective biological activity improvement, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties improvement on lead products
    • Interface between chemistry, biology and modeling teams, technology intelligence on specific company field, negotiation of prices for procurement of products and materials
    • management of technicians and interns, team safety manager
    • 6 patents, publication on lead product which obtained veterinary marketing authorization

  • Bayer AG - Research Scientist

    Lyon 1999 - 1999 Project targeting GPCRs to investigate multiple diseases (obesity,...) during gap year

  • Wayne State University - Research and Teaching Assistant

    1999 - 2001 Project of master of science on antibiotic compounds
    Teaching Assistant at university level

Formations

  • For Drug Consulting

    Malakoff 2009 - 2009 Clinical Research - training on the different steps of management of clinical studies according to GCP/ICH ( site selection, site initiation presentation, monitoring, close out visit, TMF management)

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2003 - 2006 Thèse de Doctorat

    Medicinal chemistry - Development of new families of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors for the treatment of cancers and inflammatory diseases, supervised by Pr Marco Ciufolini

  • Wayne State University (Detroit)

    Detroit 1999 - 2001 Master of Science

    New pathway for the synthesis of an antibiotic, seminars presentation

  • University Of Salford (Salford, Greater Manchester)

    Salford, Greater Manchester 1998 - 1999 2nd year of BSc inside a dual program

    BSc in biological sciences

  • Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 1996 - 2001 Ingénieur Chimie et Génie des procédés

Réseau