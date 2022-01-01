Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne-Lise PLUNIAN (SIMEONI)
Ajouter
Anne-Lise PLUNIAN (SIMEONI)
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Cosmétique
Marketing
spiritueux
Entreprises
BROWN FORMAN FRANCE
- Responsable Trade Marketing
2014 - maintenant
BACARDI MARTINI FRANCE
- Chef de Produits Jack Daniel's
Saint Ouen
2011 - 2013
BACARDI MARTINI FRANCE
- Chef de produits MARTINI
Saint Ouen
2010 - 2011
Henkel France
- Chef de Produit Styling
Düsseldorf
2008 - 2010
HENKEL France
- Assistante Chef de Produit Bodycare / Styling
Düsseldorf
2006 - 2008
Johnson & Johnson
- Junior Campus Manager
New Brunswick
2004 - 2004
L'Oréal Vichy France
- Responsable Merchandising Junior
2004 - 2004
L'Oréal Paris
- Chef de secteur
PARIS
2003 - 2003
Formations
Audencia School Of Management
Nantes
2002 - 2006
Marketing & Customer Relationship Management
Réseau
Anna MONIER
Céline FONCE
David POLO
Fabian PIQUET
Isabel FERNANDEZ
Julien LABAUNE
Karine BORDEAU
Nathalie ROBIN
Solenne ANTAKLI
Valérie ISABEL