Anne-Lise PLUNIAN (SIMEONI)

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Cosmétique
Marketing
spiritueux

Entreprises

  • BROWN FORMAN FRANCE - Responsable Trade Marketing

    2014 - maintenant

  • BACARDI MARTINI FRANCE - Chef de Produits Jack Daniel's

    Saint Ouen 2011 - 2013

  • BACARDI MARTINI FRANCE - Chef de produits MARTINI

    Saint Ouen 2010 - 2011

  • Henkel France - Chef de Produit Styling

    Düsseldorf 2008 - 2010

  • HENKEL France - Assistante Chef de Produit Bodycare / Styling

    Düsseldorf 2006 - 2008

  • Johnson & Johnson - Junior Campus Manager

    New Brunswick 2004 - 2004

  • L'Oréal Vichy France - Responsable Merchandising Junior

    2004 - 2004

  • L'Oréal Paris - Chef de secteur

    PARIS 2003 - 2003

Formations

