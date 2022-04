A global approach to gifts & premiums sector thanks to a representative experience in purchasing & sales :



I improved my capability to deal with different people : suppliers, customers, forwarders.

I took part in various projects requiring creativity, promptness and resourcefulness.

A complete autonomy in my missions, as well as appreciating a lot the team work.



Mes compétences :

Communication

Communication - Marketing

Marketing

Achats internationaux

Négociation achats

Gestion de projet