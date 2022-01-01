-
BNP Paribas Assurance
- Juriste
Paris
2009 - maintenant
- Négociation de contrats FBF et ISDA avec contrepartie Bancaires
- Négociation de contrats financiers
- Mise en place et suivi d’une veille juridique au sein du Back Office
-
AXA Investment Managers
- International Lawyer
Nanterre
2008 - 2008
Tracking holdings in 11 european countries: threshold notifications, transactions notifications in public offering periods, theshold notifications in specific industries.
-
Fidelity Investments UK
- Senior Business Services Associate
2001 - 2008
• Project managing the take on of new clients from the negotiation of the agreement to the investment of the assets that Fidelity will manage,
• Analysis, negotiation and drafting of Investment Management Agreements (IMAs), Terms of Business (TOBs) and Side letters between Fidelity and Institutional Clients,
• Coordination of the negotiations of IMAs, TOBs and Side letters including communication with a wide variety of Fidelity departments and external parties including law firms, consultancies and client counsel,
-
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Paralegal
Paris
2001 - 2001
Preparation of documents for corporate deals (transfer of business, merger, acquisition)