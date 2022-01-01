Menu

Anne LORD

Paris

  • BNP Paribas Assurance - Juriste

    Paris 2009 - maintenant - Négociation de contrats FBF et ISDA avec contrepartie Bancaires
    - Négociation de contrats financiers
    - Mise en place et suivi d’une veille juridique au sein du Back Office

  • AXA Investment Managers - International Lawyer

    Nanterre 2008 - 2008 Tracking holdings in 11 european countries: threshold notifications, transactions notifications in public offering periods, theshold notifications in specific industries.

  • Fidelity Investments UK - Senior Business Services Associate

    2001 - 2008 • Project managing the take on of new clients from the negotiation of the agreement to the investment of the assets that Fidelity will manage,

    • Analysis, negotiation and drafting of Investment Management Agreements (IMAs), Terms of Business (TOBs) and Side letters between Fidelity and Institutional Clients,

    • Coordination of the negotiations of IMAs, TOBs and Side letters including communication with a wide variety of Fidelity departments and external parties including law firms, consultancies and client counsel,

  • Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer - Paralegal

    Paris 2001 - 2001 Preparation of documents for corporate deals (transfer of business, merger, acquisition)

Formations

  • CFA Institute (London)

    London 2003 - 2003 Investment Management Certificate, Finance, Investment Management

  • London School Of Economics (Londres)

    Londres 1999 - 2000 Masters in Law

  • Barreau De Paris

    Paris 1994 - 1994 Prestation de serment

Réseau