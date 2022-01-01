Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Anne LOUNES
Ajouter
Anne LOUNES
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management - Gestion du personnel
Entreprises
Barrio Latino
- Manager Ouverture
2012 - maintenant
L'ecailler du Bistrot
- Responsable de salle
2010 - 2011
L'Ecailler du Bistrot
- Responsable de salle
2009 - 2009
Caviar House & Prunier
- Assistante Manager
2006 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cabinet ACI
David ALEXANDER
Emmanuel RAYER
Erwan ROBLOT
Jean-Patrick DEBARGE
Matthieu LACOMBE DE LA TOUR
Olivier MAGNIE
Sandy LALO