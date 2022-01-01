Menu

Anne LOUSTAUNAU

LE HAVRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lethu le havre - Responsable de magasin

    2009 - maintenant

  • Debeauvais lingerie - PDG

    2005 - 2009

  • Renard blanc - PDG

    1999 - 2005

  • Hopital du Havre - Infirmière

    1996 - 1999

  • Laboratoire pharmaceutique Pierre Fabre - Déléguée médicale spécialiste psychiatrie

    1991 - 1994

  • Interior's - Responsable de magasin et gestion des livraisons magasins Paris

    LE HAVRE 1990 - 1991

  • Hospices civils de Strasbourg - Infirmière réanimation et urgences médicales

    1988 - 1990

Formations

Réseau