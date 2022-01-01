Retail
Anne LOUSTAUNAU
Anne LOUSTAUNAU
LE HAVRE
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lethu le havre
- Responsable de magasin
2009 - maintenant
Debeauvais lingerie
- PDG
2005 - 2009
Renard blanc
- PDG
1999 - 2005
Hopital du Havre
- Infirmière
1996 - 1999
Laboratoire pharmaceutique Pierre Fabre
- Déléguée médicale spécialiste psychiatrie
1991 - 1994
Interior's
- Responsable de magasin et gestion des livraisons magasins Paris
LE HAVRE
1990 - 1991
Hospices civils de Strasbourg
- Infirmière réanimation et urgences médicales
1988 - 1990
Formations
Institut De Sophrologie De Rennes - ISR
Messac
2009 - 2012
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Mary Thieullent (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1985 - 1988
diplome d'état d'infirmière
Réseau
Dariusz REBOSZ
Géraldine CRAMPON
Isabelle LUNEAU
Jean Louis ROBERT
Joel BENHAMOU
Régis LETOURNIANT
Ronan SALAUN
Virginie BERTIN
Yann GUILLOU