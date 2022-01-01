Menu

Anne-Marie ABELLA

Pantin

En résumé

Directrice de la Communication
- Communication interne et externe (niveau
exécutif et opérationnel)- Management de
projets et d’équipes - Créativité - Capacité
rédactionnelle - Autonomie et prise de parole
en public - Communication de crise
- Marketing commercial orienté résultats :
conduite de dossiers d’appels d’offres et
valorisation des offres de produits et services

Mes compétences :
Crisis communication
Chief Editor for the internal newspaper
Internal and external communication management
creation of the visual identity
Staff Development and Training
Development of the press relations
Internal and external events management
Relation with airport managing bodies
Change Management

Entreprises

  • AMC Group - Directrice de la communication

    Pantin 2010 - 2015 Directrice de la communication – Membre du Comité de direction
    AMC Group
    - Définition du positionnement de la holding et de ses filiales
    - Conduite du changement : intégration des différentes cultures métiers
    - Définition et mise en œuvre de la stratégie de communication interne et externe
    - Création de l’identité visuelle et accompagnement de son intégration : documentation, espaces de
    travail, sites internet, pour AMC Group et pour les filiales créées
    - Formation du personnel d’accueil : Savoir-être. Gestion du stress
    - Formation chefs d’agence : La relation client/démarche commerciale
    - Conduite et valorisation des travaux : Appels d’offres – rapports d’activités
    - Rédactrice en chef du journal interne
    - Développement des relations presse
    - Organisation et gestion des événements internes et externes
    - Relations avec les gestionnaires d’aéroports
    - Soutien aux relations transverses : terrain – direction

  • Anne-Marie Abella - Coach & trainer

    2006 - maintenant Pratique du coaching sur la base d'une solide expérience des organisations et d'un travail personnel approfondi. Accompagnement de tout professionnel désireux d'anticiper ou de travailler un objectif ou une situation particulière rencontrée dans le cadre de sa mission.

    Je propose également des formations autour de la problématique des risques psychosociaux, ainsi que des accompagnements centrés sur la fonction de Responsable de la Communication interne.

  • Swissport - Chief Editor

    Roissy-en-France 2000 - 2005 Monitoring of the agenda and the files of the President ;
    - Internal and external events management ;
    - Management and upgrading of: Call of tenders ;
    - Chief Editor for the internal newspaper - Swwisport France

  • Esmod International - Admistrative Director - Communication Manager

    1990 - 1992 Respectively for Esmod International, Biderman/Yves
    - Internal and external events management - national and international ;
    - Specialised press relations ;
    - Specialised professional relation: famous fashion designers, creators, lacemaker, feathermaker...

Formations

Réseau