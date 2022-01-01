Anne-Marie ABELLA

Directrice de la Communication
- Communication interne et externe (niveau
exécutif et opérationnel)- Management de
projets et d’équipes - Créativité - Capacité
rédactionnelle - Autonomie et prise de parole
en public - Communication de crise
- Marketing commercial orienté résultats :
conduite de dossiers d’appels d’offres et
valorisation des offres de produits et services
Mes compétences :
Crisis communication
Chief Editor for the internal newspaper
Internal and external communication management
creation of the visual identity
Staff Development and Training
Development of the press relations
Internal and external events management
Relation with airport managing bodies
Change Management