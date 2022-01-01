Retail
Anne-Marie DI MARZO
Ajouter
Anne-Marie DI MARZO
Issy les Moulineaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CISCO
- Account Manager NSP (Network Service Providers)
Issy les Moulineaux
2000 - maintenant
Ericsson
- Responsable - Manager Commercial
MASSY
1991 - 2000
Syselog
- Ingenieur Technico commercial
1989 - 1991
ALCATEL
- Ingènieur d'Affaires Armement (DGA)
Paris
1988 - 1989
Alcatel
- Responsable formation télécoms
Paris
1982 - 1988
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
