Menu

Anne-Marie DI MARZO

Issy les Moulineaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CISCO - Account Manager NSP (Network Service Providers)

    Issy les Moulineaux 2000 - maintenant

  • Ericsson - Responsable - Manager Commercial

    MASSY 1991 - 2000

  • Syselog - Ingenieur Technico commercial

    1989 - 1991

  • ALCATEL - Ingènieur d'Affaires Armement (DGA)

    Paris 1988 - 1989

  • Alcatel - Responsable formation télécoms

    Paris 1982 - 1988

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau