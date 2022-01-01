Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne-Marie GROSS
Ajouter
Anne-Marie GROSS
Munich
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BMW Motorrad
- Worldwide special customer sales
Munich
2011 - maintenant
www.bmw-motorrad-authorities.com
Schneider Electric - Eybens, France
- Alternante - Marketing Stratégique
2010 - 2011
BMW Motorrad - Munich, Germany
- Assistante commerciale et marketing
2009 - 2010
Formations
Grenoble Ecole De Management
Grenoble
maintenant
Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI
Grenoble
2008 - 2011
Marketing
Université Strasbourg 3 Robert Schuman (Illkirch Graffenstaden)
Illkirch Graffenstaden
2005 - 2007
Réseau
Alexia GAUBEY
Antonini GABRIEL
Benjamin BAECHLER
Benjamin VIGUIER
Charlélie PLUQUET
Emilie FAURE
Fabien BRASSELY
Pauline FAIVRE
Romain BEAUME
Youssef MAHBOULI