Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne-Marie MARQUÈS
Ajouter
Anne-Marie MARQUÈS
Ivry-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leclerc
- Chef de secteur
Ivry-sur-Seine
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christophe PAULET
Erwan NICOLAS
Jacqueline MARQUES
Johanna RAUX
Martine DEFRESNE
Morgane D'ANGELO
Valérie GILLET