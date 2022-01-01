Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne ROUILLY-DA SILVA (ROUILLY )
Ajouter
Anne ROUILLY-DA SILVA (ROUILLY )
COLLECTEAM
Responsable adjointe comptable et financier
LA CHAPELLE SAINT MESMIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COLLECTEAM
- Responsable adjointe comptable et financier
Comptabilité | LA CHAPELLE SAINT MESMIN
2012 - maintenant
QUELLE
- Responsable Trésorerie
1997 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Benjamin PAPELARD
David MIEKISIAK
Emilie CHALINE
François ROUILLY
Laurence DESCAMPS
Martine YANIK
Matthieu MENEZ
Nathalie FRANZETTI
Solange BARAT
Thierry LASCOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z