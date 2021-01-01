Anne-Sophie SORLIN (JOUANNON)

-
GROUPE M6
- Chef de projet AMOA
Informatique | Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex
2016 - maintenant
Assistance à maîtrise d'ouvrage pour les utilisateurs d'outils informatiques relatifs à la gestion des chaînes linéaires et non-linéaires.
Recueil et priorisation des besoins, rédaction de spécifications fonctionnelles, suivi des différentes étapes de réalisation des projets (POC, développements, recette, intégration, MCO), formation des utilisateurs, accompagnement au changement...
-
IUT d'ORSAY (Université Paris Sud)
- Chargée d'enseignement
2014 - 2015
Cours de Droit et sécurité des systèmes d’information en Licence 3 professionnelle Réseaux et Télécommunications - Spécialité Sécurité des Réseaux et Systèmes Informatiques.
-
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
- Intervenant
Villeurbanne cedex
2011 - 2014
Intervenant dans le Master 2 SAFIR, parcours S2IFA (Sécurité des Systèmes Informatiques en Finance et Assurance) de l'Institut de Science Financière et d'Assurances.
Thème: Droit et sécurité des systèmes d'information.
-
GROUPE M6
- Juriste NTIC
Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex
2011 - 2016
Juriste au sein de la Direction Juridique du Groupe M6:
- rédaction et négociation de contrats informatiques (licence, développement, maintenance, assistance technique...) et techniques ;
- gestion des problématiques CNIL;
- négociation des contrats sportifs ;
- rédaction et négociation des contrats des Services Généraux.
-
SFR
- Juriste Propriété intellectuelle
2011 - 2011
Juriste en droit de la propriété intellectuelle au sein du pôle Contenus de la Direction juridique:
- rédaction et négociation de contrats dans le domaine de l’acquisition de contenus (contrats artistes, contrats d'agences, contrats de distribution de chaînes de TV...) ;
- conseil et assistance relatifs aux montages de projets ;
- conception et animation de formations.
-
KEWEGO
- Legal Counsel
MEYLAN
2010 - 2010
(7 months)
Kewego: a company recognized as a leader in Europe in the field of video solutions for Internet, Intranet, mobile and screen networks
(turnover: 6 770 000 € - 60 employees - international dimension - www.kewego.com).
Missions:
- Writing of agreements with short or long-term negotiations, in particular in the IT area (framework agreements, computer agreements, non-disclosure agreements, services agreements, licensing agreements),
- Management of abuse forms,
- Management of litigations.
Achievements:
Adaptability to write and negotiate agreements for customers, subcontractors and suppliers with different kinds of representatives.
-
FRANCE TELECOM - ORANGE
- Legal Counsel
Paris
2009 - 2010
(4 months)
France Télécom: the French historical telecommunications company. Legal counsel in the law department in charge of commercial communication and marketing
(turnover: 22 500 000 000 € - 102 000 employees - international dimension - www.orange.fr).
Missions:
- Validation of the new services, products and offers of the group,
- Validation of all kinds of advertising media and technical supports (catalogs of sales, spots for TV and radio, press, emailings…) in relation with the consumer and the competition laws,
- Writing of general and particular conditions,
- Writing of the agreements for beta tests,
- Counsel.
Achievements:
Intense pressure which implies a good efficiency and adaptability. Validation of hundreds of communication supports and writing of about 7 very important contracts for beta-testers.
-
M6 WEB
- Legal Counsel (internship)
Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex
2008 - 2009
(6 months)
M6 Web: the web subsidiary of a French television
(turnover: 100 000 € - 150 employees - international dimension - www.m6.fr).
Missions:
- Writing of all kinds of agreements in the area of Internet law and mobile law, in particular non-disclosure agreements, services agreements, promotional agreements, content distribution and licensing agreements,
- Writing of general terms and conditions,
- Writing of legal notes,
- Validation of games rules,
- Management of all the domain names of the M6 group.
Achievements:
Important workload involving being very organized: about 60 agreements written, about 200 games validated, modified and sent to the bailiff and hundreds domain names to manage. Good melting between independence and teamwork. Contacts with different representatives like lawyers, business managers, chief executive officers.
-
CHATEAU DE VERSAILLES
- Legal Counsel (internship)
Versailles
2008 - 2008
(3 months)
Palace of Versailles, with its “Grand Versailles numérique” project
(confidential turnover - 1 000 employees - international dimension - www.chateauversailles.fr).
Missions:
- Writing and negotiation of agreements in relation to the intellectual property law such as publishing, coproduction, shooting, podcasting, and brands’ licences agreements,
- Writing and negotiation of contracts in general private law and in public law like contracts regarding sponsorship, supply of rooms, right image, works of the public domain, statutes of associations,
- Writing of legal notes.
Achievements:
Handling of heterogeneous contacts: advices to the direction of the organization and the different departments and negotiations with various representatives like associations, patrons, partners or licensees.
-
RADIO FRANCE
- Legal Counsel (internship)
Paris cedex 16
2008 - 2008
(2 months)
Radio France: a French radio broadcasting society
(turnover: 576 900 000 € - 4000 employees - national dimension - www.radiofrance.fr).
Missions:
- Writing of agreements in relation to intellectual property law, the consumer law and the advertising law, in particular partnership, services, commercial exchanges and coproduction agreements,
- Writing of notes for the different departments of each subsidiary of Radio France,
- Preparation of the rules for Radio France’s games available on the Web, by SMS and by phone calls during the radio programs,
- Writing of a formation booklet for webmasters.
Achievements:
Writing of contracts for state-owned and private companies, in French and in English.