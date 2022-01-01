Menu

Anthony BEAUFILS

PARIS

En résumé

Hermès Parfums
Directeur
France Bélux Hollande

Entreprises

  • Hermès Parfums - Directeur Belux Hollande

    2015 - maintenant

  • Hermès Parfums - Responsable Marketing Opérationnel France Bénélux

    2013 - 2014

  • L'Oréal Luxe - Brand Manager

    2011 - 2013 Brand Manager L'Oréal Luxe (Giorgio Armani Parfums, Cosmetics, Skincare & Ralph Lauren)

  • L'Oréal Luxe - Directeur de Clientèle (DCL)

    PARIS 2010 - 2011

  • L'Oréal Produits de Luxe - Yves Saint Laurent Beauté - Chef de Produits Développement Skincare

    2009 - 2010

  • SHU UEMURA - L'Oréal Produits de Luxe - Assistant Chef de Produit & Commercial

    2006 - 2006 Stage de fin d'études

  • L'Oréal Produits de Luxe - Giorgio Armani & Ralph Lauren - Chef de Produits Opérationnel Tri Axe - France

    2006 - 2009

  • CANAL+ / CANALSAT - Assistant Chef de Promotion

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2005 - 2005

  • CANALSATELLITE - Assistant Chef de Promotion

    2004 - 2004

Formations

  • TEC De Monterrey EGADE (Monterrey)

    Monterrey 2005 - 2005 Marketing

  • Ecole De Management De Lyon (Ecully)

    Ecully 2003 - 2006 Marketing

  • Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas

    Paris 1998 - 2002 Droit des Affaires et Fiscalité

Réseau

