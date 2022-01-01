Retail
Anthony BEAUFILS
Anthony BEAUFILS
PARIS
Hermès Parfums
Directeur
France Bélux Hollande
Hermès Parfums
- Directeur Belux Hollande
2015 - maintenant
Hermès Parfums
- Responsable Marketing Opérationnel France Bénélux
2013 - 2014
L'Oréal Luxe
- Brand Manager
2011 - 2013
Brand Manager L'Oréal Luxe (Giorgio Armani Parfums, Cosmetics, Skincare & Ralph Lauren)
L'Oréal Luxe
- Directeur de Clientèle (DCL)
PARIS
2010 - 2011
L'Oréal Produits de Luxe - Yves Saint Laurent Beauté
- Chef de Produits Développement Skincare
2009 - 2010
SHU UEMURA - L'Oréal Produits de Luxe
- Assistant Chef de Produit & Commercial
2006 - 2006
Stage de fin d'études
L'Oréal Produits de Luxe - Giorgio Armani & Ralph Lauren
- Chef de Produits Opérationnel Tri Axe - France
2006 - 2009
CANAL+ / CANALSAT
- Assistant Chef de Promotion
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2005 - 2005
CANALSATELLITE
- Assistant Chef de Promotion
2004 - 2004
TEC De Monterrey EGADE (Monterrey)
Monterrey
2005 - 2005
Marketing
Ecole De Management De Lyon (Ecully)
Ecully
2003 - 2006
Marketing
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
1998 - 2002
Droit des Affaires et Fiscalité
Aurélie PAYELLEVILLE
Benoît CAUSSIGNAC
Didier BRUNNER
Julia FELLOUS
Magali MELLIER
Magali SERRA
Maxime BEDU
Nathalie BARQUEIRO, E-MBA
Sebastien DIROU
Thierry ROZET
