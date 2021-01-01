Anthony GINOLIN

DTI is a global legal process outsourcing (LPO) company serving law firms and corporations around the globe. DTI leads the industry in litigation, discovery, court reporting and managed services. We help corporations and law firms of all sizes lower overhead costs, reduce risk, and streamline document and electronic data management—so they can focus on their core business.



DTI services clients in major markets and has over 77 offices across the globe. We are proud to say we work with, assist, and support the majority of the Am Law 100 law firms and numerous Fortune 500 Corporations.



Our capabilities in Asia include :

- Court Reporting and audio transcription services

- Deposition Services

- Interpretation

- Scanning

- e-Discovery & document management

- Contract reviewers (incl. PRC qualified)



Mes compétences :

Discovery

Litigation

Litigation support

Support

Traduction

Translation