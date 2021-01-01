Menu

Anthony GINOLIN

HONG KONG

DTI is a global legal process outsourcing (LPO) company serving law firms and corporations around the globe. DTI leads the industry in litigation, discovery, court reporting and managed services. We help corporations and law firms of all sizes lower overhead costs, reduce risk, and streamline document and electronic data management—so they can focus on their core business.

DTI services clients in major markets and has over 77 offices across the globe. We are proud to say we work with, assist, and support the majority of the Am Law 100 law firms and numerous Fortune 500 Corporations.

Our capabilities in Asia include :
- Court Reporting and audio transcription services
- Deposition Services
- Interpretation
- Scanning
- e-Discovery & document management
- Contract reviewers (incl. PRC qualified)

Discovery
Litigation
Litigation support
Support
Traduction
Translation

  • DTI - Vice-President Sales, Legal Solutions Asia

    2015 - maintenant Click to edit position descriptionI am in charge of helping corporations and law firms in Asia to understand the full spectrum of our Transcription and Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) services :

    - Audio Transcription
    - Court Reporting (real time transcription in English & Chinese)
    - Depositions in Asia
    - Interpretation
    - e-Discovery (scanning, forensic data collection, review, e-bundling, printing)
    - Contract reviewers (incl. PRC qualified)
    - and more LPO services...

    Our goal is to help them benefit from our 20+ years of experience in Asia as well as leverage our global capabilities and relationships in order for them to focus on their core activities in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

  • At a Global Legal support services company - Director, Business Development

    2014 - 2015 As a Director Business Development, I focus on providing consultative legal solutions in the areas of Language Services, e-Discovery, Digital Forensics, Web-Based Hosting and Review, Court Reporting, Legal Staffing, Reprographics, as well as Diversity and Inclusion Consulting.

    We provide services that increase the effciency of cases and project management and relieve the Law firms and Legal Departments from the usual painful processes associated; it allows them to fully focus on the legal aspects of their projects.

  • At a Global Legal support services company - Director, Business Development

    2013 - 2014

  • At a Global Legal support services company - Account Executive

    2012 - 2013 Our mission is simple:
    to provide law firms and corporations around the world the highest-quality legal support in the industry. That is why TLS offers a complete suite of multilingual services and technology - all under one roof.

    The result?
    - Reduced Cost
    - Faster Turnaround
    - Better Quality



    As an Account Executive in Paris Office, I am mainly in charge of the development and management of Law firms and Corporate Legal Accounts .

    I handle all the services that Transperfect, leader in its market, can provide to the Legal firms and especially:

    - eDiscovery solutions
    - Data Room
    - Legal translation services (translation, legal staffing, interpretors etc...)

  • Adhésion Group - Chargé de Projet commercial et évènementiel Vins & Spiritueux

    2011 - 2011 Dans le cadres de l'organisation d'évènements professionnels dans le milieu des vins et spiritueux ayant pour objectif le développement à l'export, en valeur et en volume, sur les marchés porteurs.

    - Prospection téléphonique & terrain, négociation, vente et suivi clients.
    - Participation à la planification et la mise en place générale de l'évènement.
    - Développement du chiffre d’affaires en assurant la rentabilité du portefeuille clients.
    - Suivi du déroulement de la manifestation.

    Je travaille sur les évènements suivants :
    - VINISUD.
    - World Wine Meetings USA Chicago.
    - World Wine Meetings Asia Shanghai.
    - World Wine Meetings Asia Guangzhou.
    - Conventions internationales de Cannes.

  • BRAVO TELECOM (Montréal, CANADA) - Chargé de développement des ventes / Chef de projet web

    2009 - 2010 - Analyse des besoins des clientèles cibles et prospection
    - Création des offres et forfaits internet (prix, marge, besoin client etc..)
    - Elaboration de la stratégie commerciale segments internet et téléphone
    - Participation à la stratégie marketing et publicité

    - Chef de projets web : réalisation complète de www.bravotelecom.com (cahier des charges, recrutement, conduite de projet, gestion de budget, livraison), projets d’intégration de CRM et CMS.
    - Mise en place des offres de la VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol), résidentielles et Pros.
    - Création des outils de communications des représentants (plaquettes, PLV, Benchmark, contrats)
    - Recherche et négociation des appareils (modems câble et routeurs VOIP) – fournisseurs aux USA
    - Veille concurrentielle

  • PROCTER & GAMBLE - Chef de secteur GMS junior

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2008 - 2008 - Gestion de 112 magasins sur les régions 06, 83 et Monaco
    - Augmentation du chiffre d’affaire additionnel de 8% sur les 20/80 de l’été
    - 1er contact sur près de 50% des magasins – création de la relation pour le futur commercial

  • NUMERICABLE - Animateur commercial

    Paris 2007 - 2007 - Vente de produits et offres internet aux particuliers (point de vente – Surcouf Haussmann)
    - Raccordements nouveaux clients et vente d’options supplémentaires aux clients existants
    - 7eme vendeur de France sur le mois de septembre

  • CABINET MOLIERE - Assistant Gestionnaire

    2005 - 2007 - Gestion de copropriétés et de leurs copropriétaires (portefeuille de 64 immeubles)
    - Gestion locative
    - Recouvrement et chargé de litiges et contentieux (éviction, assurances loyers impayés etc…)

  • AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIE - Assistant chargé de communication interne

    Roissy CDG 2003 - 2003 - Élaboration d’une plaquette de communication interne pour le service Sécurité sûreté

  • Xi'An International Studies University (Xi An Shaanxi)

    Xi An Shaanxi 2008 - 2009 International Business

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Montpellier 2007 - 2011 Commerce International

    BAC+5 visé grade de MASTER

