Antoine BERTO

  • Responsable process et amélioration continue
  • Trioplast France
  Responsable process et amélioration continue

pouancé

En résumé

+ de 10 ans d'experience dans l'industrie: amélioration continue, méthodes, développement produit, achats...

Entreprises

  • Trioplast France - Responsable process et amélioration continue

    Production | pouancé 2016 - maintenant Extrusion-gonflage de films plastiques PE pour l'agriculture.
    En charge de faire progresser la qualité et la productivité des lignes de production dans une démarche Lean (TPS, 5S, PDCA...)
    Standardisation du process et des méthodes de travail.
    Gestion de projets d'amélioration et renouvellement des équipements de production.
    Développement des relations au sein du groupe avec les usines en Suède et au Danemark.

  • GRUNDFOS - Product technical responsible HVAC OEM

    Technique | danemark 2011 - 2016 Technical responsible for the standard range of circulators and components in the HVAC OEM division, then for the new high efficient EuP ready products (UPM2, UPMXL, UPM3).

    • Responsibility for product development projects.
    • Planning, coordinating and following-up on engineering activities with production companies, both locally and globally (DK, D, FR, SRB, CN, UK, US, ARG)
    • Understanding and ensuring compliance with relevant global directives and standards.
    • Making quality improvements and rationalisations in production worldwide.
    • Implementing processes and methods.

    www.grundfos.com/hvacoem

  • Entrepose Contracting - Project purchaser

    Technique | Colombes 2009 - 2010 I was in charge of the purchase on "GDF 3 fontaines" project, a underground gas storage.
    On Skikda new LNG train project (erection of cryogenic tanks), I was responsible of the procurement follow-up.

    web site: www.entrepose.fr

  • SIDEM - Procurement engineer

    Technique | 2007 - 2009 I was in charge of mechanical equipments procurement for desalination plants located in Libya, UAE & Qatar.
    web site: www.sidem-desalination.com

Formations

  • Polytech'ClermontFerrand (CUST) (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2004 - 2007 ingénieur généraliste, spécialité matériaux

    sciences de l'ingénieur, physique, chimie, matériaux, contrôles non-destructifs, gestion de projet, communication

  • IUT

    Clermont Ferrand Aubière 2002 - 2004 DUT Mesures Physiques

    Physique, chimie, mécanique, électronique, instrumentation

  • Lycée Jules Renard (Nevers)

    Nevers 1999 - 2002 bac S

