Antoine BERTO

+ de 10 ans d'experience dans l'industrie: amélioration continue, méthodes, développement produit, achats...
Trioplast France
- Responsable process et amélioration continue
Production | pouancé2016 - maintenantExtrusion-gonflage de films plastiques PE pour l'agriculture.
En charge de faire progresser la qualité et la productivité des lignes de production dans une démarche Lean (TPS, 5S, PDCA...)
Standardisation du process et des méthodes de travail.
Gestion de projets d'amélioration et renouvellement des équipements de production.
Développement des relations au sein du groupe avec les usines en Suède et au Danemark.
GRUNDFOS
- Product technical responsible HVAC OEM
Technique | danemark2011 - 2016Technical responsible for the standard range of circulators and components in the HVAC OEM division, then for the new high efficient EuP ready products (UPM2, UPMXL, UPM3).
• Responsibility for product development projects.
• Planning, coordinating and following-up on engineering activities with production companies, both locally and globally (DK, D, FR, SRB, CN, UK, US, ARG)
• Understanding and ensuring compliance with relevant global directives and standards.
• Making quality improvements and rationalisations in production worldwide.
• Implementing processes and methods.
www.grundfos.com/hvacoem
Entrepose Contracting
- Project purchaser
Technique | Colombes2009 - 2010I was in charge of the purchase on "GDF 3 fontaines" project, a underground gas storage.
On Skikda new LNG train project (erection of cryogenic tanks), I was responsible of the procurement follow-up.
web site: www.entrepose.fr
SIDEM
- Procurement engineer
Technique | 2007 - 2009I was in charge of mechanical equipments procurement for desalination plants located in Libya, UAE & Qatar.
web site: www.sidem-desalination.com