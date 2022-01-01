Menu

Antoine DHENNIN

GALAŢI

En résumé

Automation Department Manager in ArceloMittal Galaţi plant (România)

Entreprises

  • ArcelorMittal - Head of Automation Department

    2016 - maintenant Responsible, at ArcelorMittal Galaţi (Romania) of the Automation Department :
    - Instrumentation
    - Controls and Metrology
    - Nuclear measurement and handling
    - Base Automation (Level 1)
    - Process Automation (Level 2)
    - Models, Simulation, Big Data's, IOT
    - Industrial infrastructure (Telecom, Network, Video, Server Rooms, ...)

  • ArcelorMittal - Head of Supply Chain

    2013 - 2016 Responsible, at ArcelorMittal Galaţi (Romania) of the Supply Chain Department :
    - production planning
    - order management
    - external logistic

  • ArcelorMittal - SupplyChain project Manager

    2010 - 2013 Responsible, at ArcelorMittal Galaţi (Romania) of the new Supply Chain project, enhancing :
    - the factory planning
    - the detailled scheduling
    - the order and product dressing management
    - the manufacturing and the execution system
    - the quality management
    - the warehouse and product location management

  • ArcelorMittal - IT site manager

    2006 - 2010 Responsible at ArcelorMittal Sagunto (Spain), into ArcelorMittal IT Supply Europe organisation, of the IT departement ; main responsabilities :
    - Application Site Manager
    planning, budget, technical orientations, team organisation, subcontractors management, respect of IT Central standards, methodology
    - Service Delivery Manager.
    KPI, respect of services, engagement for the technical direction of the plant
    - Local infrastucture manager.
    DataCenter, Network, Workspace

  • Arcelor - IT Project Manager

    Montataire 1999 - 2006 Responsible of IT development teams ; mainly
    -> during 3 years : an IT commercial Data Mining Team (activities focused on customers and accounting systems )
    -> and during 5 years : the SAP Factory Team for Arcelor Systems France (former Usinor SI), in relation to our brazilian Arcelor partner.
    Main activities of this team :
    - SAP (BC, FI-CO, SD, MM)
    - EAI (webmethod) + other middlewares
    - analysis, developments, tests, go-lives, functional consultancy

  • Generix Group - IT Analyst

    Lezennes 1996 - 1999 Responsible of a small development team, managing new versions and new releases of our software (ERP).

