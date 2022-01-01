Antoine DHENNIN

Automation Department Manager in ArceloMittal Galaţi plant (România)
ArcelorMittal
- Head of Automation Department
2016 - maintenantResponsible, at ArcelorMittal Galaţi (Romania) of the Automation Department :
- Instrumentation
- Controls and Metrology
- Nuclear measurement and handling
- Base Automation (Level 1)
- Process Automation (Level 2)
- Models, Simulation, Big Data's, IOT
- Industrial infrastructure (Telecom, Network, Video, Server Rooms, ...)
ArcelorMittal
- Head of Supply Chain
2013 - 2016Responsible, at ArcelorMittal Galaţi (Romania) of the Supply Chain Department :
- production planning
- order management
- external logistic
ArcelorMittal
- SupplyChain project Manager
2010 - 2013Responsible, at ArcelorMittal Galaţi (Romania) of the new Supply Chain project, enhancing :
- the factory planning
- the detailled scheduling
- the order and product dressing management
- the manufacturing and the execution system
- the quality management
- the warehouse and product location management
ArcelorMittal
- IT site manager
2006 - 2010Responsible at ArcelorMittal Sagunto (Spain), into ArcelorMittal IT Supply Europe organisation, of the IT departement ; main responsabilities :
- Application Site Manager
planning, budget, technical orientations, team organisation, subcontractors management, respect of IT Central standards, methodology
- Service Delivery Manager.
KPI, respect of services, engagement for the technical direction of the plant
- Local infrastucture manager.
DataCenter, Network, Workspace
Arcelor
- IT Project Manager
Montataire1999 - 2006Responsible of IT development teams ; mainly
-> during 3 years : an IT commercial Data Mining Team (activities focused on customers and accounting systems )
-> and during 5 years : the SAP Factory Team for Arcelor Systems France (former Usinor SI), in relation to our brazilian Arcelor partner.
Main activities of this team :
- SAP (BC, FI-CO, SD, MM)
- EAI (webmethod) + other middlewares
- analysis, developments, tests, go-lives, functional consultancy
Generix Group
- IT Analyst
Lezennes1996 - 1999Responsible of a small development team, managing new versions and new releases of our software (ERP).
Université Valenciennes (Valenciennes)
Valenciennes1994 - 1995DEA Automatique industrielle et humaine au LAMIH