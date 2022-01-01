Antoine FOURGEAUD

Bank of America - Merrill Lynch
- Stage Global Wealth Management EMEA
2010 - maintenantTravail sur la recherche économique Merrill Lynch, contacts avec les sociétés de gestion (BlackRock et autres établissements)
-Responsable de la rédaction hebdomadaire d’une synthèse macroéconomique et financière
-Préparation des présentations clients : allocation d’actifs, performances et informations sur les produits
-Prospection clients
Royal Bank of Canada - London
- Sales assistant on structured products
2010 - maintenant
MCS International
- Sales assistant (intern)
2009 - 2009Sourced plastics and raw materials (worldwide)
Negotiated with suppliers (price, quantity, payment method)