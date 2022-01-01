Menu

Antoine GÉLIOT

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

14 years experience in Business Intelligence, software architectures, BI and software project management, needs studies, deployment and training on BI and Data Integration solutions.

Solutions: SAP BI4; BO XI2 and 3, SAP BO DS & Data Integrator on SAP R3, and SAP BW, and agnostic sources

Mes compétences :
Vente
Business Intelligence
Communication
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • VISEO - Senior Business Intelligence Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant As BusinessObjects BI expert, my missions are:
    - XIR2, XI3.1 -> BI4 migration expertise and project management , Auditing
    - BI4 security matrix and deployment, Architecture
    - BI4, DODS cluster servers deployment, implementation
    - DS Training

    Technologies : SAP BusinessObjects BI4, DS, Dashboard

    Customers: Air Liquide, Dassault, Pierre et Vacances, Henaff, Banque Delubac, Groupe Mazet, Cofinoga

  • SAP - BI Sales Consultant

    Paris 2002 - 2011 Business Intelligence Sales Consultant
    Presales on SAP Business Intelligence and data integration products and services.

    Pilot, Proof of concepts of solutions for dashboards, reporting, mobility, in the context of SAP ERP and BW, and others systems.

    In charge of presales for Big West area (Nantes, Bordeaux, Toulouse): user interviews, adequacy requirements analysis, presentation, seminars, etc.

    Management of partners, customers and Business Objects resources during the validation phase.
    In charge of technical and functional relationship with customers and partners.

    Customers : Airbus, Euralis, Cofinoga, Maif, Pierre Fabre, Dépêche du Midi, Mairie Limoges, CG et CHU Bordeaux and Toulouse, d’Arva, CH Rouffac, CG, CR, CH…

  • Lefebvre Software - Sales Account Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2001 - 2001 Accounting ERP SCOD Comptarel licence sales on existing customer base, extension of licences.

  • Otoobe - Presales Consultant

    2000 - 2001 Sales of content management software, online directories.
    Specifications of customer requirements, Web proof of concept, and customers presentation.
    Customers: AnnuaireSoleil.com, Comindus, Cosmédia, …

  • UNIT4 CODA - Accounting ERP Project Consultant

    1998 - 2000 Project consultant, installation of the software at customer sites, giving training on IBM Cognos products, production migration..
    Customers: M6, KPG, Camaieu, Cofinoga, Brenntag, CMACGM, Radio France…

  • Sopra Group - Architect Consultant

    Paris 1997 - 1998 Sales Strategy and Business plan.
    Sales and execution of consulting missions (audit, intégration), in the areas of application servers (CORBA), software integration in Ada and C++.
    Customers: French Civil Aviation (DGAC), Eurocontrol Brétigny.

  • Thales Services - Aeronautic Sales Consultant, and Project consultant

    Courbevoie 1991 - 1997 Aeronautic Sales Consultant, and Project consultant
    Sales demonstrations to the directions of foreign civil aviation (Australia, Singapore, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Paris Air Show ...) in English.
    Air traffic control software development and integration, in ADA and C, radar processing and flight plans.
    Customers: DGAC DIT and Thales Aerospace

Formations

