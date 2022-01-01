Antoine GÉLIOT

-
VISEO
- Senior Business Intelligence Consultant
Boulogne-Billancourt
2013 - maintenant
As BusinessObjects BI expert, my missions are:
- XIR2, XI3.1 -> BI4 migration expertise and project management , Auditing
- BI4 security matrix and deployment, Architecture
- BI4, DODS cluster servers deployment, implementation
- DS Training
Technologies : SAP BusinessObjects BI4, DS, Dashboard
Customers: Air Liquide, Dassault, Pierre et Vacances, Henaff, Banque Delubac, Groupe Mazet, Cofinoga
-
SAP
- BI Sales Consultant
Paris
2002 - 2011
Business Intelligence Sales Consultant
Presales on SAP Business Intelligence and data integration products and services.
Pilot, Proof of concepts of solutions for dashboards, reporting, mobility, in the context of SAP ERP and BW, and others systems.
In charge of presales for Big West area (Nantes, Bordeaux, Toulouse): user interviews, adequacy requirements analysis, presentation, seminars, etc.
Management of partners, customers and Business Objects resources during the validation phase.
In charge of technical and functional relationship with customers and partners.
Customers : Airbus, Euralis, Cofinoga, Maif, Pierre Fabre, Dépêche du Midi, Mairie Limoges, CG et CHU Bordeaux and Toulouse, d’Arva, CH Rouffac, CG, CR, CH…
-
Lefebvre Software
- Sales Account Manager
Rueil-Malmaison
2001 - 2001
Accounting ERP SCOD Comptarel licence sales on existing customer base, extension of licences.
-
Otoobe
- Presales Consultant
2000 - 2001
Sales of content management software, online directories.
Specifications of customer requirements, Web proof of concept, and customers presentation.
Customers: AnnuaireSoleil.com, Comindus, Cosmédia, …
-
UNIT4 CODA
- Accounting ERP Project Consultant
1998 - 2000
Project consultant, installation of the software at customer sites, giving training on IBM Cognos products, production migration..
Customers: M6, KPG, Camaieu, Cofinoga, Brenntag, CMACGM, Radio France…
-
Sopra Group
- Architect Consultant
Paris
1997 - 1998
Sales Strategy and Business plan.
Sales and execution of consulting missions (audit, intégration), in the areas of application servers (CORBA), software integration in Ada and C++.
Customers: French Civil Aviation (DGAC), Eurocontrol Brétigny.
-
Thales Services
- Aeronautic Sales Consultant, and Project consultant
Courbevoie
1991 - 1997
Aeronautic Sales Consultant, and Project consultant
Sales demonstrations to the directions of foreign civil aviation (Australia, Singapore, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Paris Air Show ...) in English.
Air traffic control software development and integration, in ADA and C, radar processing and flight plans.
Customers: DGAC DIT and Thales Aerospace