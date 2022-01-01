Menu

Antoine GENDRON

BOULOGNE

En résumé

. Ingénieur d'affaires ITSM et Workspace

Mes compétences :
ITIL
Recrutement
Management
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • ASG technology - ITSM and Cloud Account executive

    2014 - maintenant After more than 15 years as ITSM consultant, Project manager and ITIL expert, I am presently Account Executive for ASG company in charge of 2 products line (France and Switzerland)
    . IT Service Management / Software Asset Management: ASG ITASM
    . Workspace solution: ASG Workpsace
    . Schduler solution: ASG Zena


    ASG-ITASM is designed and focused on service design, operations, and delivery. It enables IT staff to proactively manage services throughout the life cycle, ensure quality delivery, and make improvements whenever possible. It supports processes from incident, problem, change, and service request management to release, deployment, and service level management, while offering tools for checking and anticipating infrastructure problems. ITASM is also focused on Software Asset Management / License compliance.
    https://www.asg.com/Smart-Catalog/ASG-ITASM-Service-Management.aspx

    Dynamic Hybrid Workspaces with End-to-End Service Aggregation and Security :
    ASG-CloudCockpit provides user friendly and controlled access to all apps, services and data regardless their source – private or public.
    https://www.asg.com/Smart-Catalog/ASG-CloudCockpit.aspx

  • Devoteam - Directeur de projet_Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2014 Manager d'une entité de conseil (15 ETPs)
    Directeur de projet en Service Management (contexte international)
    Expert ITIL

    Domaines principaux : Service Management, expertise ITIL, référentiels applicatifs

    Missions:
    Groupe SG: direction de projet (service Management)
    SGCIB (Juin 2010-2011): direction de projet (Référentiel applicatif)
    Thales: direction de projet (2009)
    HP: direction de projet pour la division outsourcing (2008)

    Avant vente : direction de réponse à appels d'offres, soutenance

    AMOA : rédaction d'appel d'offres, construction de budgets, pilotage de vendors

  • Unilog Management (Groupe LogicaCMG) - Consultant senior

    2006 - 2007 Expert ITIL
    AMOA
    Organisation de DSI

  • Victoria consulting (Groupe Neurones) - Chef de projet

    1999 - 2005 Chef de projet sur l'intégration de solution de gestion des achats, parcs informatiques, service desk.

    Solutions HP Peregrine (AssetCenter, Service Center)

Formations

