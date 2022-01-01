Antoine GENDRON

Mes compétences :
ITIL
Recrutement
Management
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
ASG technology
- ITSM and Cloud Account executive
2014 - maintenantAfter more than 15 years as ITSM consultant, Project manager and ITIL expert, I am presently Account Executive for ASG company in charge of 2 products line (France and Switzerland)
. IT Service Management / Software Asset Management: ASG ITASM
. Workspace solution: ASG Workpsace
. Schduler solution: ASG Zena
ASG-ITASM is designed and focused on service design, operations, and delivery. It enables IT staff to proactively manage services throughout the life cycle, ensure quality delivery, and make improvements whenever possible. It supports processes from incident, problem, change, and service request management to release, deployment, and service level management, while offering tools for checking and anticipating infrastructure problems. ITASM is also focused on Software Asset Management / License compliance.
https://www.asg.com/Smart-Catalog/ASG-ITASM-Service-Management.aspx
Dynamic Hybrid Workspaces with End-to-End Service Aggregation and Security :
ASG-CloudCockpit provides user friendly and controlled access to all apps, services and data regardless their source – private or public.
https://www.asg.com/Smart-Catalog/ASG-CloudCockpit.aspx
Devoteam
- Directeur de projet_Manager
Levallois-Perret2007 - 2014Manager d'une entité de conseil (15 ETPs)
Directeur de projet en Service Management (contexte international)
Expert ITIL
Domaines principaux : Service Management, expertise ITIL, référentiels applicatifs
Missions:
Groupe SG: direction de projet (service Management)
SGCIB (Juin 2010-2011): direction de projet (Référentiel applicatif)
Thales: direction de projet (2009)
HP: direction de projet pour la division outsourcing (2008)
Avant vente : direction de réponse à appels d'offres, soutenance
AMOA : rédaction d'appel d'offres, construction de budgets, pilotage de vendors