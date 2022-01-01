Antoine GOUJON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Extensive experience as a manager for international High Tech companies serving various embedded-systems markets (Avionics, Medical, High-Performance Computing)
- International profile (reported to HQs in USA, UK, NE)
- Engineering and Product Manager with strong Marketing and Finance acumen, Customer Oriented
- Project Management for Embedded Systems solutions
- Sound technical background in critical embedded systems, SW and HW
- Management of R&D Op/Capex budget
- Currently located in Bordeaux (France)
- See also https://www.linkedin.com/in/agoujon