Antoine GOUJON

Courbevoie

En résumé

Extensive experience as a manager for international High Tech companies serving various embedded-systems markets (Avionics, Medical, High-Performance Computing)
- International profile (reported to HQs in USA, UK, NE)
- Engineering and Product Manager with strong Marketing and Finance acumen, Customer Oriented
- Project Management for Embedded Systems solutions
- Sound technical background in critical embedded systems, SW and HW
- Management of R&D Op/Capex budget
- Currently located in Bordeaux (France)
- See also https://www.linkedin.com/in/agoujon

Entreprises

  • Thales - Engineering & Product Policy Manager

    Courbevoie 2007 - maintenant Management of airborne Cockpit Displays Solutions portfolio and Product Policy (Marketing & Technical). Management of Engineering units accountable for delivering Display systems and certified software suites equipping major aircrafts

  • Mercury Systems (www.mrcy.com) - French Development Office Manager

    2001 - 2006 Head of the French engineering services department delivering High Performance computing solutions (customized rack-mount/embedded computers, safety-critical application/system software) with direct report to US headquarters.

  • Cadence Design Systems - Program Manager

    Velizy Villacoublay 1998 - 2000 Direction of development, production and deployment for a Computer Aided Software Development Environment targeting « System-On-Chip » integrated systems.

  • General Electric - Software Architect / Project Lead

    Paris 1996 - 1998 Supervision of imaging system design and software development for a new generation of interventional cardiovascular exam room.

  • Philips - R&D Engineer

    Suresnes 1990 - 1996 Implementation of new real-time imaging functions into vascular ultrasonic-imaging medical devices (echographic imaging)

Formations

Réseau